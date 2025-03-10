Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
IONOS Aktie [Valor: 124525998 / ISIN: DE000A3E00M1]
10.03.2025 10:26:43

EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IONOS Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback – 6th Interim Announcement
IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information

10.03.2025 / 10:26 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from 03 March 2025 up to and including 07 March 2025, IONOS Group SE purchased a total of 163,673 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 27 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 27 January 2025.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number) Volume-weighted average stock          market price in EUR
(excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice)
03.03.2025 29,300 24.3560
04.03.2025 31,150 23.8834
05.03.2025 35,600 23.5334
06.03.2025 28,323 23.2623
07.03.2025 39,300 23.4126

Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by IONOS Group SE through the share buyback program since 27 January 2025 is 680,956 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html

The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by IONOS Group SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

 

Montabaur, 10 March 2025

IONOS Group SE

The Management Board


10.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: IONOS Group SE
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany

 
End of News EQS News Service

2097872  10.03.2025 CET/CEST

Analysen zu IONOS

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
05.03.25 IONOS Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11.02.25 IONOS Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.01.25 IONOS Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
21.01.25 IONOS Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.12.24 IONOS Kaufen DZ BANK
mehr Analysen
