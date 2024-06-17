Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
17.06.2024 12:53:16

EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information

IONOS
26.55 EUR -1.03%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IONOS Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback – 5th Interim Announcement
IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information

17.06.2024 / 12:53 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from 10 June 2024 up to and including 14 June 2024, IONOS Group SE purchased a total of 77,595 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 16 May 2024 in accordance with Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 17 May 2024.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR (excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice)
10.06.2024 6,245 26.3661
11.06.2024 18,663 26.5808
12.06.2024 13,537 26.2738
13.06.2024 19,300 25.7702
14.06.2024 19,850 25.5036

Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by IONOS Group SE through the share buyback program since 17 May 2024 is 333,035 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html .

The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by IONOS Group SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

 

Montabaur, 17 June 2024

IONOS Group SE

The Management Board


17.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: IONOS Group SE
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany

 
End of News EQS News Service

1926447  17.06.2024 CET/CEST

