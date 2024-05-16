Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
IONOS Aktie [Valor: 124525998 / ISIN: DE000A3E00M1]
16.05.2024 16:40:03

EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information

IONOS
25.06 EUR 0.03%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IONOS Group SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 to Regulation EU No. 596/2014 (MAR)
IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information

16.05.2024 / 16:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Acquisition of treasury shares

Karlsruhe/Berlin, May 16, 2024

The share buyback program announced by IONOS Group SE in the ad hoc announcement of May 8, 2024 will be carried out from May 17, 2024. In the period until February 28, 2025 at the latest, up to 850,000 of the company's own shares are to be acquired exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading or a corresponding successor system). The volume of the buyback program amounts to a total of up to EUR 25 million (excluding associated costs).

With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board is thus making use of the authorization issued by the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of IONOS Group SE on 26 January 2023 to acquire treasury shares in accordance with Section 71 (1) No. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG).

The buy-back will primarily be used to fulfill obligations from the employee share option program from before the IPO, but can be used for all purposes covered by the authorization of the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting on January 26, 2023.

The company has commissioned a bank with the buyback. The bank makes its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of and uninfluenced by the company. The company's right to terminate the mandate with the bank prematurely in accordance with the legal requirements to be observed and/or to transfer the mandate to one or more other banks remains unaffected.

The share buyback can be suspended, interrupted and, if necessary, resumed at any time in accordance with the legal requirements to be observed.

The buyback is to be carried out exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and in accordance with the authorization granted by the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of the company on January 26, 2023. The purchase price per repurchased share (excluding associated costs) may not be more than 10% higher or lower than the arithmetic mean of the prices of the IONOS Group SE shares in the closing auction in the XETRA trading system (or a corresponding successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the last three trading days prior to the record date, whereby the record date is the day on which the obligation to purchase is entered into.

In addition, the Bank has undertaken to execute the buyback in accordance with the trading conditions set out in Article 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 ("Del. Regulation"). In accordance with the Del. Regulation, no purchase price may be paid that is higher than that of the last independent trade or the highest independent bid at the time of the purchase, in each case on the trading venue on which the purchase takes place. The higher of the two values is decisive. In accordance with the Del. Regulation, no more than 25% of the average daily share turnover on the trading venue on which the purchase is made may be acquired on any one day. The average share turnover is calculated from the average daily trading volume of the 20 trading days prior to the specific purchase date.

The transactions will be disclosed in a detailed and aggregated form in accordance with the requirements of Art. 2 (3) Del. Regulation no later than the end of the seventh trading day after their execution. Furthermore, IONOS Group SE will publish the transactions on its website at http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html and ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for at least five years from the date of disclosure.

Karlsruhe/Berlin, May 16, 2024

IONOS Group SE

The Management Board


Language: English
Company: IONOS Group SE
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany

 
1905253  16.05.2024 CET/CEST

