EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG / Share buybacks from 17 August 2026 to 20 August 2026 - Completion of the Share Buyback Program 2026/02

Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information



21.08.2026 / 13:06 CET/CEST

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Infineon Technologies AG:

Share Buyback Program 2026 – 2nd Weekly Report

Neubiberg 21 August 2026

Share Buyback Program 2026 – Week 2 from 17 August 2026 to 20 August 2026 / 2nd Interim Report

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 17 August 2026 to 20 August 2026, a number of 2,359,366 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2026 that has been published by the announcement dated August 10, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2026

Date Aggregated volume (Number of shares) Weighted average share price (EUR) Trading Venue 17 August 2026 120,000 62.1980 Xetra 18 August 2026 580,000 59.0218 Xetra 19 August 2026 830,000 56.1186 Xetra 20 August 2026 829,366 55.1895 Xetra

Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/about/investor/infineon-share/share-buyback-program

The total volume of shares which were acquired as planned within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 10 August 2026 until and including 20 August 2026 amounts to 3,000,000 shares. The Share Buyback Program 2026/02 thus was completed on 20 August 2026. The total purchase price amounts to EUR 175,348,677, the average purchase price paid per share was EUR 58.45.

Infineon Technologies AG

The Management Board