Infineon Aktie 1038049 / DE0006231004
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21.08.2026 13:06:42
EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG
/ Share buybacks from 17 August 2026 to 20 August 2026 - Completion of the Share Buyback Program 2026/02
Infineon Technologies AG:
Neubiberg 21 August 2026
Share Buyback Program 2026 – Week 2 from 17 August 2026 to 20 August 2026 / 2nd Interim Report
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from 17 August 2026 to 20 August 2026, a number of 2,359,366 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2026 that has been published by the announcement dated August 10, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Shares were acquired as follows:
Share Buyback Program 2026
Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/about/investor/infineon-share/share-buyback-program
The total volume of shares which were acquired as planned within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 10 August 2026 until and including 20 August 2026 amounts to 3,000,000 shares. The Share Buyback Program 2026/02 thus was completed on 20 August 2026. The total purchase price amounts to EUR 175,348,677, the average purchase price paid per share was EUR 58.45.
Infineon Technologies AG
The Management Board
21.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Infineon Technologies AG
|Am Campeon 1-15
|85579 Neubiberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.infineon.com
|LEI Code:
|TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2386982 21.08.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Aryzta: Aus der Backstube kommt Gegenwind
Schwache Halbjahreszahlen und wachsende Probleme im wichtigen Deutschlandgeschäft haben Aryzta schwer zugesetzt und die Aktie auf ein Drei-Jahres-Tief abstürzen lassen. Für spekulative Anleger könnte damit die Unterseite wieder interessant werden.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Infineon AG
|
13:06
|EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
13:06
|EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
12:26
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: Am Mittag Pluszeichen im TecDAX (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Freitagshandel in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 am Mittag freundlich (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: DAX am Freitagmittag in Grün (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Freundlicher Handel: LUS-DAX verbucht am Freitagmittag Zuschläge (finanzen.ch)
|
09:28
|Börse Europa: Euro STOXX 50 notiert zum Start im Plus (finanzen.ch)
|
09:28
|Börse Frankfurt: DAX beginnt Freitagshandel im Plus (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Infineon AG
|07.08.26
|Infineon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.08.26
|Infineon Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.08.26
|Infineon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.08.26
|Infineon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.08.26
|Infineon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Infineon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.08.26
|Infineon Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.08.26
|Infineon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.08.26
|Infineon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.08.26
|Infineon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Infineon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.08.26
|Infineon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.08.26
|Infineon Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.08.26
|Infineon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.08.26
|Infineon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.08.26
|Infineon Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.08.26
|Infineon Hold
|Warburg Research
|02.07.26
|Infineon Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.06.26
|Infineon Hold
|Warburg Research
|07.05.26
|Infineon Neutral
|UBS AG
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