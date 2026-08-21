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Infineon Aktie 1038049 / DE0006231004

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21.08.2026 13:06:42

EQS-CMS: Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

Infineon
51.99 CHF 0.25%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Infineon Technologies AG / Share buybacks from 17 August 2026 to 20 August 2026 - Completion of the Share Buyback Program 2026/02
Infineon Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

21.08.2026 / 13:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Infineon Technologies AG:
Share Buyback Program 2026 – 2nd Weekly Report

 

Neubiberg 21 August 2026

 

Share Buyback Program 2026 – Week 2 from 17 August 2026 to 20 August 2026 / 2nd Interim Report

 

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

 

In the period from 17 August 2026 to 20 August 2026, a number of 2,359,366 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2026 that has been published by the announcement dated August 10, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The buyback is carried out on behalf of Infineon Technologies AG by an independent credit institution via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

 

 

Shares were acquired as follows:

Share Buyback Program 2026

Date Aggregated volume (Number of shares) Weighted average share price (EUR) Trading Venue
17 August 2026 120,000 62.1980 Xetra
18 August 2026 580,000 59.0218 Xetra
19 August 2026 830,000 56.1186 Xetra
20 August 2026 829,366 55.1895 Xetra

 

 

Detailed information on the individual transactions pursuant Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Infineon Technologies AG website at: https://www.infineon.com/about/investor/infineon-share/share-buyback-program

 

The total volume of shares which were acquired as planned within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 10 August 2026 until and including 20 August 2026 amounts to 3,000,000 shares. The Share Buyback Program 2026/02 thus was completed on 20 August 2026. The total purchase price amounts to EUR 175,348,677, the average purchase price paid per share was EUR 58.45.

 

 

 

Infineon Technologies AG

 

The Management Board


21.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Infineon Technologies AG
Am Campeon 1-15
85579 Neubiberg
Germany
Internet: www.infineon.com
LEI Code: TSI2PJM6EPETEQ4X1U25

 
End of News EQS News Service

2386982  21.08.2026 CET/CEST

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