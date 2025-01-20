|
20.01.2025 13:09:48
EQS-CMS: INDUS Holding AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: INDUS Holding AG
/ Interim announcement to the share buyback program of INDUS Holding AG
Publication of a capital market information
Notice pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Interim announcement to the share buyback program of INDUS Holding AG
Bergisch Gladbach, 20 January 2025 – In the time period below INDUS Holding AG purchased a total of 28,667 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the announcement dated November 27, 2024, in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The following quantities were purchased in each case:
The total number of bought-back shares under the share buyback program therefore amounts to 117,406 shares.
Shares are bought-back exclusively via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by INDUS Holding AG.
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 can be found on the company's website (www.indus.de/en) under "Investor Relations - Share buyback program".
INDUS Holding AG
The Management Board
20.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|INDUS Holding AG
|Kölner Straße 32
|51429 Bergisch Gladbach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.indus.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2070995 20.01.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu INDUS AG
Analysen zu INDUS AG
|22.05.23
|INDUS Hold
|Warburg Research
|23.02.23
|INDUS Hold
|Warburg Research
KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über eine Auswahl an Aktien, welche von einer künstlichen Intelligenz prognostiziert wurden. Diese Titel sind laut KI optimal für ein langfristiges Buy and Hold Portfolio.
Welche Meinung haben Tim Schäfer und David Kunz vom Portfolio und halten diese Titel langfristig stand? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTag der Amtseinführung von Donald Trump: SMI fester -- DAX wenig bewegt - neues Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert zum Wochenstart etwas stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich stabil, nachdem er erneut ein neues Rekordhoch erreichte. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Montag teils deutlich im Plus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}