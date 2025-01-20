Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
INDUS Aktie [Valor: 407618 / ISIN: DE0006200108]
EQS-CMS: INDUS Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

INDUS
20.51 CHF -8.08%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: INDUS Holding AG / Interim announcement to the share buyback program of INDUS Holding AG
INDUS Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

20.01.2025 / 13:09 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of a capital market information

Notice pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Interim announcement to the share buyback program of INDUS Holding AG

Bergisch Gladbach, 20 January 2025 – In the time period below INDUS Holding AG purchased a total of 28,667 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the announcement dated November 27, 2024, in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased in each case:

Date Number of bought-back shares Average price
(EUR)		 Total price
(EUR)
13/01/2025 6,082 20.4959 124,656.06
14/01/2025 5,242 20.6273 108,128.31
15/01/2025 5,787 20.7585 120,129.44
16/01/2025 4,976 20.7118 103,061.92
17/01/2025 6,580 21.0960 138,811.68

The total number of bought-back shares under the share buyback program therefore amounts to 117,406 shares.

Shares are bought-back exclusively via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by INDUS Holding AG.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 can be found on the company's website (www.indus.de/en) under "Investor Relations - Share buyback program".

INDUS Holding AG

The Management Board

 


20.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany
Internet: www.indus.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2070995  20.01.2025 CET/CEST

