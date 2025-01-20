EQS-CMS: INDUS Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: INDUS Holding AG / Interim announcement to the share buyback program of INDUS Holding AG

20.01.2025 / 13:09 CET/CEST

Interim announcement to the share buyback program of INDUS Holding AG

Bergisch Gladbach, 20 January 2025 – In the time period below INDUS Holding AG purchased a total of 28,667 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the announcement dated November 27, 2024, in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased in each case:

Date Number of bought-back shares Average price

(EUR) Total price

(EUR) 13/01/2025 6,082 20.4959 124,656.06 14/01/2025 5,242 20.6273 108,128.31 15/01/2025 5,787 20.7585 120,129.44 16/01/2025 4,976 20.7118 103,061.92 17/01/2025 6,580 21.0960 138,811.68

The total number of bought-back shares under the share buyback program therefore amounts to 117,406 shares.

Shares are bought-back exclusively via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by INDUS Holding AG.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 can be found on the company's website (www.indus.de/en) under "Investor Relations - Share buyback program".

INDUS Holding AG

The Management Board