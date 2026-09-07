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HUGO BOSS Aktie 18789679 / DE000A1PHFF7

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07.09.2026 08:46:21

EQS-CMS: HUGO BOSS AG: Release of a capital market information

HUGO BOSS
36.38 CHF -0.15%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HUGO BOSS AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014(MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
HUGO BOSS AG: Release of a capital market information

07.09.2026 / 08:46 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014(MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
 
Information on share buyback program - Interim Report 1
 
In the time period from 31 August 2026 until and including 04 September 2026, a number of 69,501 shares of HUGO BOSS AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of HUGO BOSS AG; HUGO BOSS AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 21 August 2026 the start of the share buyback effective 24 August 2026.
 
Shares were bought back as follows:
 
Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code)
31 August 2026 12,211 38.8047 473,844.19 XETA
31 August 2026 224 38.7700 8,684.48 TQEX
31 August 2026 741 38.7989 28,749.98 CEUX
31 August 2026 197 38.7700 7,637.69 AQEU
01 September 2026 11,445 38.9902 446,242.84 XETA
01 September 2026 739 38.9869 28,811.32 TQEX
01 September 2026 2,362 38.9864 92,085.88 CEUX
01 September 2026 774 38.9929 30,180.50 AQEU
02 September 2026 12,097 39.2429 474,721.36 XETA
02 September 2026 2,356 39.2478 92,467.82 CEUX
03 September 2026 10,753 38.9186 418,491.71 XETA
03 September 2026 2,224 38.9097 86,535.17 CEUX
04 September 2026 13,378 38.7647 518,594.16 XETA

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 24 August 2026 until and including 04 September 2026 amounts to 164,852 shares.
 
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://group.hugoboss.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback.
 
The purchase of the shares of HUGO BOSS AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by HUGO BOSS AG.
 
Metzingen, 7 September 2026
 
HUGO BOSS AG
 
The Managing Board
 

 

 


07.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Holy-Allee 3
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com
LEI Code: 529900LFVU534EBRXD13

 
End of News EQS News Service

2394658  07.09.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

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