EQS-CMS: HUGO BOSS AG: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
/ Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014(MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
HUGO BOSS AG: Release of a capital market information
07.09.2026 / 08:46 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014(MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Information on share buyback program - Interim Report 1
In the time period from 31 August 2026 until and including 04 September 2026, a number of 69,501 shares of HUGO BOSS AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of HUGO BOSS AG; HUGO BOSS AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 21 August 2026 the start of the share buyback effective 24 August 2026.
Shares were bought back as follows:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average price in EUR
|Total amount in EUR
|Trading Venue (MIC code)
|31 August 2026
|12,211
|38.8047
|473,844.19
|XETA
|31 August 2026
|224
|38.7700
|8,684.48
|TQEX
|31 August 2026
|741
|38.7989
|28,749.98
|CEUX
|31 August 2026
|197
|38.7700
|7,637.69
|AQEU
|01 September 2026
|11,445
|38.9902
|446,242.84
|XETA
|01 September 2026
|739
|38.9869
|28,811.32
|TQEX
|01 September 2026
|2,362
|38.9864
|92,085.88
|CEUX
|01 September 2026
|774
|38.9929
|30,180.50
|AQEU
|02 September 2026
|12,097
|39.2429
|474,721.36
|XETA
|02 September 2026
|2,356
|39.2478
|92,467.82
|CEUX
|03 September 2026
|10,753
|38.9186
|418,491.71
|XETA
|03 September 2026
|2,224
|38.9097
|86,535.17
|CEUX
|04 September 2026
|13,378
|38.7647
|518,594.16
|XETA
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 24 August 2026 until and including 04 September 2026 amounts to 164,852 shares.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://group.hugoboss.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback.
The purchase of the shares of HUGO BOSS AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by HUGO BOSS AG.
Metzingen, 7 September 2026
HUGO BOSS AG
The Managing Board
07.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
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