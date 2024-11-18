EQS-CMS: HomeToGo SE: Release of a capital market information

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’639 0.1%  SPI 15’490 0.0%  Dow 43’453 0.0%  DAX 19’202 -0.1%  Euro 0.9364 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’789 -0.1%  Gold 2’614 2.0%  Bitcoin 81’956 2.7%  Dollar 0.8859 -0.2%  Öl 72.9 2.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Kuros32581411Roche1203204Novartis1200526Sunrise Communications138622040Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101
Top News
100'000-Dollar-Marke im Fokus: Darum könnte der Bitcoin nach Trump-Sieg schon bald sechsstellig kosten
Daimler Truck-Aktie im Minus: Daimler Truck erhält Millionenförderung für Brennstoffzellen-Lkw
S&P 500-Papier Sysco-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet Sysco Aktionären eine Freude
Deshalb gibt es zum Wochenbeginn wenig Bewegung am Devisenmarkt
Wird Tesla durch die Rekordrally mit Trump 2.0 eine unverzichtbare Aktie?
Suche...

HomeToGo Aktie [Valor: 59631761 / ISIN: LU2290523658]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.11.2024 17:00:08

EQS-CMS: HomeToGo SE: Release of a capital market information

HomeToGo
2.23 EUR 1.36%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HomeToGo SE / Transaction in own shares
HomeToGo SE: Release of a capital market information

18.11.2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 //
Share Buyback Program - Interim Report

Luxembourg, 18 November 2024 - On 13 September 2023, the Management Board of HomeToGo SE with the consent of the Supervisory Board approved a share buyback program with a volume of up to €10 million. Under the program, up to 5.7 million shares of the Company may be repurchased in the period between 18 September 2023 and 31 December 2024. The Company announced the terms of this program on 13 September 2023 pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

In the period from 11 November 2024 until, and including, 15 November 2024, a total of 15,325 shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired  Weighted average price (EUR)
11/11/24  1,662 2.15
12/11/24 3,500 2.04
13/11/24 3,750 2.05
14/11/24 2,813 2.15
15/11/24 3,600 2.20

1Rounded to the nearest decimal; excluding ancillary costs

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s Xetra trading venue by a credit institution that has been commissioned by HomeToGo SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the investor relations website of HomeToGo SE (http://ir.hometogo.de/).

 

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. HomeToGo has since grown to become the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals.

With 15M+ offers across thousands of trusted partners globally, HomeToGo’s AI-powered marketplace expertly matches supply and demand to connect travelers with the perfect vacation rental for any trip around the world. As the go_to destination for vacation rentals, HomeToGo offers the world’s largest vacation rental selection combined with an end-to-end convenient, trusted and intuitive product experience.

HomeToGo_PRO, the Company’s B2B business segment, offers innovative Software & Service Solutions including Subscriptions for the whole travel market with a special focus on SaaS for the supply-side of vacation rentals.

While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in 25 countries.

HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG”.

For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

 

Media Contact
Caroline Burns
press@hometogo.com

Investor Relations Contact
Sebastian Grabert
+49 157 501 63731
IR@hometogo.com


18.11.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: ir.hometogo.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2032361  18.11.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2032361&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu HomeToGo

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten