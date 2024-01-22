|
22.01.2024 17:00:02
EQS-CMS: HomeToGo SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HomeToGo SE
/ Transaction in own shares
Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 //
Luxembourg, 22 January 2024 - On 13 September 2023, the Management Board of HomeToGo SE with the consent of the Supervisory Board approved a share buyback program with a volume of up to €10 million. Under the program, up to 5.7 million shares of the Company may be repurchased in the period between 18 September 2023 and 31 December 2024. The Company announced the terms of this program on 13 September 2023 pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
In the period from 15 January 2024 until, and including, 19 January 2024, a total of 31,038 shares were bought back as follows:
1Rounded to the nearest decimal; excluding ancillary costs
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s Xetra trading venue by a credit institution that has been commissioned by HomeToGo SE.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the investor relations website of HomeToGo SE (http://ir.hometogo.de/).
About HomeToGo
HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. HomeToGo has since grown to become the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals.
With 15M+ offers across thousands of trusted partners globally, HomeToGo’s AI-powered marketplace expertly matches supply and demand to connect travelers with the perfect vacation rental for any trip around the world. As the go_to destination for vacation rentals, HomeToGo offers the world’s largest vacation rental selection combined with an end-to-end convenient, trusted and intuitive product experience.
HomeToGo_PRO, the Company’s B2B business segment, offers innovative Software & Service Solutions including Subscriptions for the whole travel market with a special focus on SaaS for the supply-side of vacation rentals.
While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in 25 countries.
HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG”.
For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about
Media Contact
Investor Relations Contact
22.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HomeToGo SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|L-1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|ir.hometogo.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1820065 22.01.2024 CET/CEST
