HomeToGo Aktie [Valor: 59631761 / ISIN: LU2290523658]
EQS-CMS: HomeToGo SE: Release of a capital market information

HomeToGo
2.76 EUR -1.08%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HomeToGo SE / Transaction in own shares
HomeToGo SE: Release of a capital market information

16.10.2023 / 17:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 //
Share Buyback Program - Interim Report

Luxembourg, 16 October 2023 - On 13 September 2023, the Management Board of HomeToGo SE with the consent of the Supervisory Board approved a share buyback program with a volume of up to €10 million. Under the program, up to 5.7 million shares of the Company may be repurchased in the period between 18 September 2023 and 31 December 2024. The Company announced the terms of this program on 13 September 2023 pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

In the period from 09 October 2023 until, and including, 13 October 2023, a total of 1,000 shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired  Weighted average price (EUR)
09/10/23  1,000 2.83

1Rounded to the nearest decimal; excluding ancillary costs

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s Xetra trading venue by a credit institution that has been commissioned by HomeToGo SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the investor relations website of HomeToGo SE (http://ir.hometogo.de/).


About HomeToGo

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travelers from all across the world.

HomeToGo operates a marketplace for vacation rentals that connects millions of travelers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world's most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space. HomeToGo's marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo's websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform's reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in 25 countries.

HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG”.

For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

Media Contact
Caroline Burns
press@hometogo.com

Investor Relations Contact
Sebastian Grabert
+49 157 501 63731
IR@hometogo.com


16.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: ir.hometogo.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1749813  16.10.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1749813&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

