HelloFresh Aktie 38694957 / DE000A161408
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
29.12.2025 13:21:03
EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HelloFresh SE
/ Share Buy Back
Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 52nd Interim Report
The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 23 December 2024 to launch an additional buy-back of Company shares between 02 January 2025 and 31 December 2025, at the latest. On 13 August 2025 the management board of the Company, with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved to extend its duration until 31 December 2026 at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this extended and increased program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In the period from 22 December 2025 to (and including) 23 December 2025, shares were repurchased under the program by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on Xetra as follows:
1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.
Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/HelloFresh/English/1800/share-buy-back-2025.html).
Berlin, Germany, 29 December 2025
HelloFresh SE
29.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Prinzenstrasse 89
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2252152 29.12.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu HelloFresh
Analysen zu HelloFresh
|22.12.25
|HelloFresh Halten
|DZ BANK
|15.12.25
|HelloFresh Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.12.25
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.12.25
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.25
|HelloFresh Halten
|DZ BANK
|22.12.25
|HelloFresh Halten
|DZ BANK
|15.12.25
|HelloFresh Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.12.25
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.12.25
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.25
|HelloFresh Halten
|DZ BANK
|31.10.25
|HelloFresh Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.25
|HelloFresh Buy
|UBS AG
|31.10.25
|HelloFresh Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.10.25
|HelloFresh Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.25
|HelloFresh Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.10.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|13.09.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|13.08.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|11.06.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|15.05.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.12.25
|HelloFresh Halten
|DZ BANK
|15.12.25
|HelloFresh Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.12.25
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.12.25
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.25
|HelloFresh Halten
|DZ BANK