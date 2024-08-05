EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HelloFresh SE / Share Buy Back

HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information



05.08.2024 / 23:38 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 41st Interim Report

The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 25 October 2023 to introduce a buy-back in the Company’s shares between 26 October 2023 and 31 December 2024, at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 29 July 2024 to (and including) 02 August 2024, shares were repurchased under the program by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on Xetra as follows:

Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Volume-Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)1 29 July 2024 69,524 5.7520 30 July 2024 70,140 5.7020 31 July 2024 69,409 5.7621 01 August 2024 70,245 5.6930 02 August 2024 74,823 5.3457

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1700/buy-back-2023_2024.html).

Berlin, Germany, 05 August 2024

HelloFresh SE