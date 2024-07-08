Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HelloFresh SE / Share Buy Back
HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information

08.07.2024 / 17:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 37th Interim Report

 

 

The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 25 October 2023 to introduce a buy-back in the Company’s shares between 26 October 2023 and 31 December 2024, at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

In the period from 01 July 2024 to (and including) 05 July 2024, shares were repurchased under the program by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on Xetra as follows:

 

Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Volume-Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)1
01 July 2024  84,020   4.7605
02 July 2024  75,431   5.3022
03 July 2024  75,696   5.2839
04 July 2024  68,443   5.8440
05 July 2024  63,827   6.2667

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

 

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1700/buy-back-2023_2024.html).

 

 

Berlin, Germany, 08 July 2024

 

HelloFresh SE

 


08.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1941787  08.07.2024 CET/CEST

Analysen zu HelloFresh

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
02.07.24 HelloFresh Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.06.24 HelloFresh Sell UBS AG
23.05.24 HelloFresh Hold Deutsche Bank AG
15.05.24 HelloFresh Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.05.24 HelloFresh Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen
