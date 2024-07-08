|
08.07.2024 17:40:27
EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HelloFresh SE
/ Share Buy Back
Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 37th Interim Report
The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 25 October 2023 to introduce a buy-back in the Company’s shares between 26 October 2023 and 31 December 2024, at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In the period from 01 July 2024 to (and including) 05 July 2024, shares were repurchased under the program by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on Xetra as follows:
1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.
Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1700/buy-back-2023_2024.html).
Berlin, Germany, 08 July 2024
HelloFresh SE
08.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Prinzenstraße 89
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1941787 08.07.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu HelloFresh
Analysen zu HelloFresh
|02.07.24
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.06.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|23.05.24
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.05.24
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.24
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.06.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|23.05.24
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.05.24
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|HelloFresh Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.04.24
|HelloFresh Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.24
|HelloFresh Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.04.24
|HelloFresh Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.04.24
|HelloFresh Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.06.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|15.05.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.07.24
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.05.24
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.24
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.24
|HelloFresh Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.04.24
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
📈 KI-Aktien im Fokus: Nvidia, Apple & die Zukunft – Im Interview mit Tim Schäfer wirft David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) einen Blick auf Aktientitel, die sich auf künstliche Intelligenz fokussieren und diese im Unternehmen weiterentwickeln und einsetzen. Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über:
🔮 Mögliche zukünftige Gewinner von KI-Technologien
📜 Regulierung & Markttrends
🔄 Berufsrollen im Wandel
📊 Investment-Tipps und 💼 Anlagestrategie
Woran liegt der aktuelle Höhenrausch? Geht es so weiter und sind Rohstoffe interessant für Tims Anlagestrategie?
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Frankreich-Wahl: Dow freundlich -- SMI stärker -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich tiefer
Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenauftakt mit grünen Vorzeichen. Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Montag moderat zu. Die asiatischen Indizes verbuchten zu Wochenbeginn Verluste.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}