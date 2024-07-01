Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’050 0.5%  SPI 15’989 0.4%  Dow 39’170 0.1%  DAX 18’291 0.3%  Euro 0.9697 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’930 0.7%  Gold 2’332 0.3%  Bitcoin 56’881 0.7%  Dollar 0.9029 0.0%  Öl 86.6 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Meyer Burger10850379UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Swiss Life1485278Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Lonza1384101
Top News
Rohstoffe im Juni 2024: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Experte sieht Potenzial bei Kühne+Nagel-Aktie
KW 26: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 klettert letztendlich
Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Montagshandels in Grün
Suche...
ZERO Depot
HelloFresh Aktie [Valor: 38694957 / ISIN: DE000A161408]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.07.2024 23:03:47

EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero HelloFresh-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

HelloFresh
4.72 CHF 9.40%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HelloFresh SE / Share Buy Back
HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information

01.07.2024 / 23:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 36th Interim Report

 

 

The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 25 October 2023 to introduce a buy-back in the Company’s shares between 26 October 2023 and 31 December 2024, at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

In the period from 24 June 2024 to (and including) 28 June 2024, shares were repurchased under the program by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on Xetra as follows:

 

Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Volume-Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)1
24 June 2024  56,746   5.2852
25 June 2024  57,218   5.2424
26 June 2024  57,526   5.2143
27 June 2024  59,482   5.0432
28 June 2024  60,344   4.9712

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

 

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1700/buy-back-2023_2024.html).

 

 

Berlin, Germany, 01 July 2024

 

HelloFresh SE

 


01.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1937361  01.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1937361&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu HelloFresh

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten