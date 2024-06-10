|
10.06.2024 19:39:48
EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HelloFresh SE
/ Share Buy Back
Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 33rd Interim Report
The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 25 October 2023 to introduce a buy-back in the Company’s shares between 26 October 2023 and 31 December 2024, at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In the period from 03 June 2024 to (and including) 07 June 2024, shares were repurchased under the program by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on Xetra as follows:
1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.
Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1700/buy-back-2023_2024.html).
Berlin, Germany, 10 June 2024
HelloFresh SE
10.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Prinzenstraße 89
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1921955 10.06.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu HelloFresh
Analysen zu HelloFresh
|23.05.24
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.05.24
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|HelloFresh Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.04.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|23.05.24
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.05.24
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.24
|HelloFresh Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.04.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|26.04.24
|HelloFresh Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.04.24
|HelloFresh Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.24
|HelloFresh Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.04.24
|HelloFresh Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.04.24
|HelloFresh Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.05.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.04.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.05.24
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.05.24
|HelloFresh Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.24
|HelloFresh Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.04.24
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.04.24
|HelloFresh Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über:
🥇 Gold
🥈 Silber
Woran liegt der aktuelle Höhenrausch? Geht es so weiter und sind Rohstoffe interessant für Tims Anlagestrategie?
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRechtsruck bei Europawahl und Fed-Entscheid: Wenig Bewegung an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesst rot -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Japans Börse schliesst fester - Kein Handel in China und Hongkong.
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren zum Wochenstart Verluste zu sehen. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit roten Vorzeichen. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Montag etwas höher. An den Börsen in Fernost verlief der Wochenstart in ruhigen Bahnen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}