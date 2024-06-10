Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
HelloFresh Aktie [Valor: 38694957 / ISIN: DE000A161408]
10.06.2024 19:39:48

EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information

HelloFresh
5.54 CHF -3.26%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HelloFresh SE / Share Buy Back
HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information

10.06.2024 / 19:39 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 33rd Interim Report

 

 

The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 25 October 2023 to introduce a buy-back in the Company’s shares between 26 October 2023 and 31 December 2024, at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

In the period from 03 June 2024 to (and including) 07 June 2024, shares were repurchased under the program by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG on Xetra as follows:

 

Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Volume-Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)1
03 June 2024  17,743   5.6341
04 June 2024  17,715   5.6436
05 June 2024  53,245   5.6340
06 June 2024  51,895   5.7805
07 June 2024  52,429   5.7204

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

 

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1700/buy-back-2023_2024.html).

 

 

Berlin, Germany, 10 June 2024

 

HelloFresh SE

 


10.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1921955  10.06.2024 CET/CEST

