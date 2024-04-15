Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’396 0.1%  SPI 15’076 0.2%  Dow 38’101 0.3%  DAX 18’003 0.4%  Euro 0.9720 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’979 0.5%  Gold 2’350 0.2%  Bitcoin 59’097 -1.5%  Dollar 0.9138 0.0%  Öl 89.2 -1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343Temenos1245391Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528Logitech2575132
Top News
Hannover Rück-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Ausblick: Johnson Johnson vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Das sind die aktuellen Kurse von Bitcoin, Dogecoin & Co.
Tesla-Aktie verzeichnet Verluste: Gerüchte über bevorstehende Entlassungen
Deshalb gibt der Euro zum Dollar nach - Euro wieder über 97-Rappen-Marke
Suche...
0% Kommission

HelloFresh Aktie [Valor: 38694957 / ISIN: DE000A161408]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.04.2024 17:38:34

EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero HelloFresh-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

HelloFresh
6.34 CHF -2.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HelloFresh SE / Share Buy Back
HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information

15.04.2024 / 17:38 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 25th Interim Report

 

 

The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 25 October 2023 to introduce a buy-back in the Company’s shares between 26 October 2023 and 31 December 2024, at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

In the period from 08 April 2024 to (and including) 12 April 2024, shares were repurchased under the program by Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG on Xetra as follows:

 

Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Volume-Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)1
08 April 2024  11,500   6.2782
09 April 2024  19,000   6.5551
10 April 2024  15,696   6.5912
11 April 2024  60,000   6.5395
12 April 2024  59,000   6.6493

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

 

Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1700/buy-back-2023_2024.html).

 

 

Berlin, Germany, 15 April 2024

 

HelloFresh SE

 


15.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1880861  15.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1880861&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu HelloFresh

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HelloFresh

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
10.04.24 HelloFresh Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.04.24 HelloFresh Sell UBS AG
05.04.24 HelloFresh Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.04.24 HelloFresh Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.03.24 HelloFresh Equal Weight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

SWISS – Mit Nachhaltigkeit auf Rekordkurs? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Léa Wertheimer
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Léa Wertheimer, Head of Corporate Communications bei der SWISS.

Mit einem Rekordergebnis in 2023 erzielte die SWISS das beste Jahresresultat ihrer Unternehmensgeschichte.
Léa Wertheimer (Head of Corporate Communications, Swiss) diskutiert mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss), und Investmentstratege François Bloch, über die aktuelle Situation bei der Swiss:

✈️ Rekordergebnis 2023
✈️ Ausblick nach der Corona-Pandemie
✈️ Rolle der Nachhaltigkeit
✈️ aktuelle Herausforderungen

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

SWISS – Mit Nachhaltigkeit auf Rekordkurs? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Léa Wertheimer

Inside Trading & Investment

16:00 UBS KeyInvest: Was wird aus der Zinswende?
09:18 Marktüberblick: Dollar als sicherer Hafen gesucht
08:59 SMI-Talfahrt hält an
08:33 Börse Aktuell – Kurseinbruch und Ölpreisschock bleiben aus
12.04.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Nvidia
12.04.24 Five Reasons the 2024 Bitcoin Halving is Different
12.04.24 SWISS – Mit Nachhaltigkeit auf Rekordkurs? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Léa Wertheimer
11.04.24 Ölpreis beflügelt
11.04.24 Julius Bär: 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Galderma Group AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’928.04 19.42 D1SSMU
Short 12’194.13 13.33 H1SSMU
Short 12’611.80 8.95 PFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’395.81 15.04.2024 17:31:29
Long 10’980.00 19.19
Long 10’725.66 13.56 SSQMQU
Long 10’271.01 8.88 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie freundlich: Forschungserfolg bei Krebsmittel Columvi
Kommt hier der nächste 7000x Meme-Coin? Dogeverse knackt die 3,7 Millionen US-Dollar
Bitcoin-Kurs im freien Fall: Wochentief
Temenos-Aktie im Rally-Modus: Unabhängiger Untersuchungsbericht zu Hindenburg-Vorwürfen entlastet Temenos
Verhaltene Reaktion: Bitcoin zeigt kurzzeitige Beeinträchtigung durch Nahost-Spannungen
Rally bei Rheinmetall, RENK & HENSOLDT geht verhalten weiter
Fisker im Schlussverkauf? Deutsche Bank sucht Käufer für Elektroautobauer
Euro-Dollar-Kurs auf tiefstem Stand seit November - Dollar zum Franken wenig bewegt
Krypto-Experte hält Bitcoin für unterbewertet und setzt Mega-Kursziel
Frugalismus: So kann man schon mit 40 Jahren in Rente gehen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit