|
15.04.2024 17:38:34
EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: HelloFresh SE
/ Share Buy Back
Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 25th Interim Report
The management board of HelloFresh SE (ISIN: DE000A161408) (the “Company”), with the consent of the Company’s supervisory board, resolved on 25 October 2023 to introduce a buy-back in the Company’s shares between 26 October 2023 and 31 December 2024, at the latest. On the same date, the Company announced the terms of this program in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In the period from 08 April 2024 to (and including) 12 April 2024, shares were repurchased under the program by Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG on Xetra as follows:
1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.
Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions are available on the share section of the Company’s investor relations website (https://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/1700/buy-back-2023_2024.html).
Berlin, Germany, 15 April 2024
HelloFresh SE
15.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Prinzenstraße 89
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1880861 15.04.2024 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu HelloFresh
|
17:38
|EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
17:38
|EQS-CMS: HelloFresh SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
15:57
|EQS-PVR: HelloFresh SE: Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien nach § 40 Abs. 1 Satz 2 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
15:57
|EQS-PVR: HelloFresh SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
10:02
|MDAX-Titel HelloFresh-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in HelloFresh von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.ch)
|
12.04.24
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: Das macht der MDAX aktuell (finanzen.ch)
|
12.04.24
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
|
12.04.24
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: MDAX liegt zum Start des Freitagshandels im Plus (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu HelloFresh
|10.04.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.04.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|05.04.24
|HelloFresh Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.04.24
|HelloFresh Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.24
|HelloFresh Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|10.04.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.04.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|05.04.24
|HelloFresh Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.04.24
|HelloFresh Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.24
|HelloFresh Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.04.24
|HelloFresh Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.04.24
|HelloFresh Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.03.24
|HelloFresh Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.03.24
|HelloFresh Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.03.24
|HelloFresh Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.04.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.04.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|18.03.24
|HelloFresh Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.03.24
|HelloFresh Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.03.24
|HelloFresh Sell
|UBS AG
|19.03.24
|HelloFresh Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|18.03.24
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.03.24
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.03.24
|HelloFresh Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.03.24
|HelloFresh Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
SWISS – Mit Nachhaltigkeit auf Rekordkurs? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Léa Wertheimer
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Léa Wertheimer, Head of Corporate Communications bei der SWISS.
Mit einem Rekordergebnis in 2023 erzielte die SWISS das beste Jahresresultat ihrer Unternehmensgeschichte.
Léa Wertheimer (Head of Corporate Communications, Swiss) diskutiert mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss), und Investmentstratege François Bloch, über die aktuelle Situation bei der Swiss:
✈️ Rekordergebnis 2023
✈️ Ausblick nach der Corona-Pandemie
✈️ Rolle der Nachhaltigkeit
✈️ aktuelle Herausforderungen
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleger nehmen Irans Angriff auf Israel eher gelassen hin: SMI und DAX letztlich freundlich -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt starteten mit leichten Gewinnen in die neue Handelswoche. Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenanfang in Grün. Die asiatischen Märkte zeigten sich am Montag tendenziell tiefer, während es in Shanghai bergauf ging.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}