EQS-CMS: Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information

In the period from June 09, 2025 up to and including June 13, 2025, a total of 144,751 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of Heidelberg Materials AG. The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case: Date Total number of

shares purchased Daily weighted average

purchase price (€) Purchased

volume (€) Venue 09/06/2025 26,377 180.2932 4,755,593.74 XETR 10/06/2025 31,738 179.0336 5,682,168.40 XETR 11/06/2025 27,915 179.5336 5,011,680.44 XETR 12/06/2025 28,477 178.7674 5,090,759.25 XETR 13/06/2025 30,244 176.1955 5,328,856.70 XETR Total 144,751 178.7142 25,869,058.53

