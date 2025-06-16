Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.06.2025 08:41:55

EQS-CMS: Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Heidelberg Materials AG / Share buy-back programme
Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information

16.06.2025 / 08:41 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from June 09, 2025 up to and including June 13, 2025, a total of 144,751 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of Heidelberg Materials AG.

 

The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:   

Date Total number of
shares purchased		 Daily weighted average
purchase price (€)		 Purchased
volume (€)		 Venue
09/06/2025 26,377 180.2932 4,755,593.74 XETR
10/06/2025 31,738 179.0336 5,682,168.40 XETR
11/06/2025 27,915 179.5336 5,011,680.44 XETR
12/06/2025 28,477 178.7674 5,090,759.25 XETR
13/06/2025 30,244 176.1955 5,328,856.70 XETR
Total 144,751 178.7142 25,869,058.53  

 


16.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Materials AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergmaterials.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2155250  16.06.2025 CET/CEST

