EQS-CMS: Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Heidelberg Materials AG
/ Share buy-back programme
Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information
16.06.2025 / 08:41 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
In the period from June 09, 2025 up to and including June 13, 2025, a total of 144,751 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of Heidelberg Materials AG.
The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case:
|Date
|Total number of
shares purchased
|Daily weighted average
purchase price (€)
|Purchased
volume (€)
|Venue
|09/06/2025
|26,377
|180.2932
|4,755,593.74
|XETR
|10/06/2025
|31,738
|179.0336
|5,682,168.40
|XETR
|11/06/2025
|27,915
|179.5336
|5,011,680.44
|XETR
|12/06/2025
|28,477
|178.7674
|5,090,759.25
|XETR
|13/06/2025
|30,244
|176.1955
|5,328,856.70
|XETR
|Total
|144,751
|178.7142
|25,869,058.53
