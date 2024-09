EQS-CMS: Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Heidelberg Materials AG / Share buy-back programme

Heidelberg Materials AG: Release of a capital market information



09.09.2024 / 08:53 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In the period from September 02, 2024 up to and including September 06, 2024, a total of 240,799 shares were repurchased as part of the ongoing share buy-back programme of Heidelberg Materials AG. The following numbers of shares were repurchased in each case: Date Total number of

shares purchased Daily weighted average

purchase price (€) Purchased

volume (€) Venue 02/09/2024 1,000 95.8378 95,837.80 XETA 03/09/2024 73 96.1600 7,019.68 CEUX 03/09/2024 927 95.9271 88,924.42 XETA 04/09/2024 18,799 92.9852 1,748,028.77 CEUX 04/09/2024 55,000 92.9508 5,112,294.00 XETA 05/09/2024 30,000 92.8507 2,785,521.00 CEUX 05/09/2024 50,000 92.8309 4,641,545.00 XETA 06/09/2024 25,000 91.7098 2,292,745.00 CEUX 06/09/2024 60,000 91.6270 5,497,620.00 XETA Total 240,799 92.4819 22,269,549.04

