EQS-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Announcement in accordance with Art. 5(1)(b) and 5(3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Release of a capital market information



16.02.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd./ Share Buyback Program

Announcement in accordance with Art. 5(1)(b) and 5(3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2(2) and 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Fourth interim report

Share Buyback Program for D-Shares

In the period from and including 9 February 2026 to and including 13 February 2026 a total number of 220,000 D-shares was repurchased within the framework of the share buyback program (the "Share Buyback Program") of Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd., the start of which was announced on 20 January 2026.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system within the meaning of section 2(6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Date Trading venue Aggregate volume

(in number of shares) Weighted average price (€) Aggregate volume (€) 9 February 2026 XETRA 40,000 2.0514 82,056.291 10 February 2026 XETRA 45,000 2.0482 92,170.9825 11 February 2026 XETRA 45,000 2.0573 92,579.444 12 February 2026 XETRA 45,000 2.0556 92,502.64 13 February 2026 XETRA 45,000 2.0385 91,734.355

The total number of D-shares repurchased within the Share Buyback Program in the period from and including 21 January 2026 until and including 13 February 2026 therefore amounts to 865,598 D-shares. The Share Buyback Program has been duly completed.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the Share Buyback Program corresponding to Art. 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. at https://smart-home.haier.com/en/investor-relations/#announcement.

266101, Qingdao, China, 16 February 2026

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.

The Management Board