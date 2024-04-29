|
EQS-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on results of the implementation of share repurchase through centralized bidding transactions
Announcement on results of the implementation of share repurchase through centralized bidding transactions
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hong Kong, 29 April 2024 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published an announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and applicable PRC laws in relation to the results of the implementation of share repurchase through centralized bidding transactions.
https://smart-home.haier.com/en/dggg/P020240429826407219379.pdf?appdesc=Announcement%20on%20the%20Results%20of%20the%20Implementation%20of%20Share%20Repurchase%20Through%20Centralized%20Bidding%20Transactions
IR Contact:
About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:
