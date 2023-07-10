Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Qingdao Haier Aktie
Kaufen Verkaufen
10.07.2023 16:21:05

EQS-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on Resolutions of the First Holders Meeting of the 2023 A-Share and H-Share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan

Qingdao Haier
1.12 EUR -1.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on Resolutions of the First Holders Meeting of the 2023 A-Share and H-Share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan

10.07.2023 / 16:21 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG

 

Announcement on Resolutions of the First Holders Meeting of the 2023 A-Share and H-Share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan


Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 10 July 2023 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published an announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation to the Resolutions of the First Holders Meeting of the 2023 A-Share and H-Share Core Employee Stock Ownership Plan.

The announcement is fully available at:  

https://smart-home.haier.com/en/dggg/P020230710713597803534.pdf?appdesc=Announcement%20on%20Resolutions%20of%20the%20First%20Holders%E2%80%99%20Meeting%20Announcement%20on%20Resolutions%20of%20the%20First%20Holders%E2%80%99%20Meeting%20of%20the%202023%20A-Share%20and%20H-Share%20Core%20Employee%20Stock%20Ownership%20Planof%20the%202023%20A-Share%20and%20H-Share%20Core%20Employee%20Stock%20Ownership%20Plan 

 

IR Contact:
Haier Smart Home Hong Kong
T: +852 2169 0000
Email: ir@haier.hk

Press Contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sara Pinto
Sven Pauly
pi@crossalliance.de
T: +49 (0) 89 1250903 35

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as small household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

 


10.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
26610 Qingdao
China
Internet: smart-home.haier.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1676595  10.07.2023 CET/CEST

