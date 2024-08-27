|
27.08.2024 16:49:59
EQS-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on Resolutions of the 11th Meeting of the 11th Session of the Board of Directors
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Announcement on Resolutions of the 11th Meeting of the 11th Session of the Board of Directors
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 27 August 2024 – Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the “Company” or “Haier Smart Home”, D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published an announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation to the Resolutions of the 11th Meeting of the 11th Session of the Board of Directors.
The announcement is fully available at:
https://smart-home.haier.com/en/dggg/P020240827681892248472.pdf?appdesc=Announcement%20on%20Resolutions%20of%20the%2011th%20Meeting%20of%20the%2011th%20Session%20of%20the%20Board%20of%20Directors
IR Contact:
Haier Smart Home Hong Kong
T: +852 2169 0000
Email: ir@haier.hk
Press Contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sara Pinto
T: +49 89 1250903 35
About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:
Haier is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as small household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud in the Chinese market, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier’s online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.
