SMI 10'791 -0.6%  SPI 13'812 -0.6%  Dow 33'049 -0.5%  DAX 13'924 -1.1%  Euro 0.9872 0.2%  EStoxx50 3'809 -1.1%  Gold 1'818 0.4%  Bitcoin 15'284 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9255 0.2%  Öl 84.1 2.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
SNB-Aktie stabil: Schweizerische Nationalbank beschleunigt Devisenverkäufe im dritten Quartal
IPO: Geely-Tochter Zeekr soll an die Börse - Konkurrenz für Tesla, NIO & Co.
DKSH-Aktie im Minus: DKSH verkauft Beteiligung am Luxusuhrenhersteller Bovet an Mehrheitsaktionär Pascal Raffy
Merck-Aktie in Grün: China erlaubt COVID-Medikament Lagevrio von Merck & Co
Inflation und Rezession: So könnte es 2023 für Gold und Silber weitergehen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Qingdao Haier Aktie [Valor: 42271151 / ISIN: CNE1000031C1]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.12.2022 16:28:47

EQS-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on Progress of A-Share Repurchases through Centralized Bidding Transactions

Qingdao Haier
1.09 EUR -1.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on Progress of A-Share Repurchases through Centralized Bidding Transactions

30.12.2022 / 16:28 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG

Announcement on Progress of A-Share Repurchases through Centralized Bidding Transactions

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hong Kong, 30 December 2022 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published an announcement in accordance with applicable trading rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and applicable PRC laws in relation to the Progress of A-Share Repurchases through Centralized Bidding Transactions.

The announcement is fully available at:

https://smart-home.haier.com/en/dggg/P020221230678615520500.pdf?appdesc=Announcement%20on%20the%20Progress%20of%20A-Share%20Repurchases%20through%20Centralized%20Bidding%20Transactions

 

IR Contact:
Haier Smart Home Hong Kong
T: +852 2169 0000
Email: ir@haier.hk

Press Contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sara Pinto
Sven Pauly
pi@crossalliance.de
T: +49 (0) 89 1250903 35

 

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as small household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

 


30.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
26610 Qingdao
China
Internet: smart-home.haier.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1524651  30.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1524651&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Qingdao Haier Co Ltd Registered D-Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Qingdao Haier Co Ltd Registered D-Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 2 – Ausblick 2023 | BX Swiss TV

Im zweiten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews gibt Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG, einen Ausblick auf das Jahr 2023. Wie geht es mit dem Ukraine Krieg weiter? Haben wir den Höhepunkt der Inflation bereits erreicht? Dazu wagt Robert Halver einen Blick in die Zukunft, im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 2 – Ausblick 2023 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:15 SG-Marktüberblick: 30.12.2022
09:35 Deutsche M&A-Bilanz rückläufig
09:06 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Trendlinie stützt die Kurse / Roche - Neues Jahrestief
29.12.22 Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 2 – Ausblick 2023 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla
23.12.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
23.12.22 Keine vorweihnachtliche Stimmung an den Börsen
23.12.22 DAX Ausblick: Zinsfantasien trüben Weihnachtsstimmung
23.12.22 ☕ MarketFlow Live - Today 👀 PCI prices 📊 Stocks 🎢 Gold 💛
08.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'212.91 19.64 JUSSMU
Short 11'449.28 13.76 XSSMDU
Short 11'874.54 8.89 DQSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'787.46 30.12.2022 16:40:28
Long