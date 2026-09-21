Global Fashion Group Aktie 48524147 / LU2010095458
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21.09.2026 14:13:21
EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A.
/ Share buyback
Disclosure according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 23rd Interim Announcement.
Luxembourg, 21 September 2026 – In the period from 14 September 2026 up to and including 18 September 2026, 161,489 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback programme that Global Fashion Group S.A. (“GFG”) previously announced on 4 March 2026 and updated on 21 May 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The share buybacks are executed by an independent bank exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
All relevant information regarding share buybacks can be found on GFG’s website under: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/share-buyback.
21.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|ir.global-fashion-group.com
|LEI Code:
|5493001035L29EQRO222
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2402400 21.09.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)
|
14:13
|EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
14.09.26
|EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
07.09.26
|EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
31.08.26
|EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
24.08.26
|EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
17.08.26
|EQS-CMS: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
17.08.26
|EQS-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (EQS Group)
|
13.08.26
|EQS-News: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP REPORTS Q2 2026 RESULTS (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)
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