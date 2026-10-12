EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
12.10.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2026 / 2027 – First Tranche
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b, para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share Buyback – 9. Interim Reporting
In the time period from 05.10.2026 until and including 09.10.2026, a number of 48.361 shares were bought back within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. The start of the first tranche of the share buyback was announced on 10 August 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
Date
Trading Venue
Aggregated Volume / Number of Shares
Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)
05.10.2026
XETRA
15.000
66,6331
06.10.2026
XETRA
2.500
68,0561
07.10.2026
XETRA
7.000
68,2105
08.10.2026
XETRA
16.861
67,5974
09.10.2026
XETRA
7.000
68,6704
Detailed information on the individual transactions is published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (https://www.gea.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buyback).
The repurchase of shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by an independent credit institution commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft via the stock exchange and/or a multilateral trading system.
Düsseldorf, 12.10.2026
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board
12.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
Language:
English
Company:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Ulmenstrasse 99
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet:
www.gea.com
LEI Code:
549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07
End of News
EQS News Service
2413870 12.10.2026 CET/CEST
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