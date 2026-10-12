Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’860 0.5%  SPI 19’627 0.4%  Dow 51’655 0.8%  DAX 25’297 0.8%  Euro 0.9311 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’214 0.7%  Gold 4’165 -0.7%  Bitcoin 69’259 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8329 0.3%  Öl 106.0 1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Das nächste Wettrennen um Infrastruktur könnte in Megawatt gemessen werden

Hier informieren
Top News
Roche-Aktie fester: Neuer Augenwirkstoff überzeugt in Studien
Nach Rekord-Buchgewinn: So geht es mit der Strategy-Aktie weiter
Volkswagen-Aktie dennoch höher: Audi-Auslieferungen brechen ein - China wird für VW zum Problem
Aktien von BYD und Co. im Blick: China fordert faire Bedingungen für Hybridauto-Exporte in die EU
Ausblick Givaudan: Wachstum dürfte im dritten Quartal an Fahrt gewinnen
Suche...
ETF Sparplan

GEA Aktie 360133 / DE0006602006

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

12.10.2026 14:00:01

EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

GEA
64.34 CHF 1.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

12.10.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2026 / 2027 – First Tranche  
 
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b, para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
 
Share Buyback – 9. Interim Reporting
 
In the time period from 05.10.2026 until and including 09.10.2026, a number of 48.361 shares were bought back within the framework of the first tranche of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. The start of the first tranche of the share buyback was announced on 10 August 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
 
Shares were bought back as follows:
       
Date Trading Venue Aggregated Volume / Number of Shares Weighted Average Purchase Price (EUR)
05.10.2026 XETRA 15.000 66,6331
06.10.2026 XETRA 2.500 68,0561
07.10.2026 XETRA 7.000 68,2105
08.10.2026 XETRA 16.861 67,5974
09.10.2026 XETRA 7.000 68,6704
       
 
Detailed information on the individual transactions is published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (https://www.gea.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buyback).

The repurchase of shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by an independent credit institution commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft via the stock exchange and/or a multilateral trading system.
 
Düsseldorf, 12.10.2026
 
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
 
 
The Executive Board

12.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Ulmenstrasse 99
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com
LEI Code: 549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07

 
End of News EQS News Service

2413870  12.10.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: ABB: Vorfreude ist die schönste Freude

Die Aktie des Industriekonzerns macht sich daran, eine kurzfristige Konsolidierungsphase abzuschliessen. Mit Blick auf die anstehenden Zahlenvorlage könnten sich bei ABB eine Chance auf der Long-Seite bieten.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu GEA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?