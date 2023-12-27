Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
GEA Aktie [Valor: 360133 / ISIN: DE0006602006]
27.12.2023 14:00:05

EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

GEA
38.01 CHF -7.18%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

27.12.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2023 / 2024 – Tranche 1

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

7 Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 18 December 2023 until and including 22 December 2023, a number of 41,688 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. The beginning of the share buyback was announced on 8 November 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
18 December 2023 26,088 35.19
19 December 2023 2,300 35.59
20 December 2023 4,800 35.97
21 December 2023 4,000 36.34
22 December 2023 4,500 36.78

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of 9 November 2023 until and including 22 December 2023 amounts to 1,451,583 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

 

Düsseldorf, 27 December 2023

 

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

 

The Executive Board

 


27.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1804297  27.12.2023 CET/CEST

