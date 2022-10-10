Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
GEA Aktie [Valor: 360133 / ISIN: DE0006602006]
EQS-CMS: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

GEA
38.80 CHF -20.83%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

10.10.2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Share buyback 2021 / 2022 Tranche 2

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

14 Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from 03 October 2022 until and including 07 October 2022, a number of 208,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. The beginning of the share buyback was announced on 5 July 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
03.10.2022 113,000 32.81
04.10.2022 16,000 34.37
05.10.2022 16,000 34.23
06.10.2022 16,000 34.24
07.10.2022 47,000 33.84

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (http://www.gea.com/de/investoren/share-information/aktienruckkauf/index.jsp).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the second tranche of the share buyback in the time period of 6 July 2022 until and including 07 October 2022 amounts to 4,120,347 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by an investment firm commissioned by GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

 

Düsseldorf, 10 October 2022

 

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

 

The Executive Board


10.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1459849  10.10.2022 CET/CEST

