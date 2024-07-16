Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
FUCHS Aktie [Valor: 113115697 / ISIN: DE000A3E5D64]
16.07.2024 09:15:26

EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero FUCHS-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

FUCHS
43.51 CHF 1.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 108. Interim Announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

16.07.2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 108. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – July 16, 2024 – In the period from July 8, 2024, until and including July 12, 2024, 27,029 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 19,643 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
08/07/2024 738 41.83 AQEU
08/07/2024 1,064 41.83 CEUX
08/07/2024 169 41.80 TQEX
08/07/2024 4,858 41.82 XETA
09/07/2024 563 41.66 AQEU
09/07/2024 1,265 41.70 CEUX
09/07/2024 149 41.65 TQEX
09/07/2024 10,753 41.68 XETA
10/07/2024 67 41.82 CEUX
10/07/2024 3,377 41.59 XETA
11/07/2024 670 41.65 CEUX
11/07/2024 2,856 41.69 XETA
12/07/2024 26 42.34 CEUX
12/07/2024 474 42.20 XETA
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
08/07/2024 15 32.90 AQEU
08/07/2024 1,089 32.89 CEUX
08/07/2024 1,896 32.91 XETA
09/07/2024 22 32.60 AQEU
09/07/2024 579 32.67 CEUX
09/07/2024 10 32.60 TQEX
09/07/2024 2,389 32.61 XETA
10/07/2024 442 32.62 AQEU
10/07/2024 1,831 32.59 CEUX
10/07/2024 245 32.55 TQEX
10/07/2024 3,610 32.59 XETA
11/07/2024 240 32.55 AQEU
11/07/2024 1,081 32.49 CEUX
11/07/2024 3,329 32.60 XETA
12/07/2024 67 33.05 AQEU
12/07/2024 999 33.04 CEUX
12/07/2024 34 33.10 TQEX
12/07/2024 1,765 33.05 XETA

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including July 12, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,947,641 preference shares and 3,928,820 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 16/07/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


16.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1946863  16.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1946863&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

