02.07.2024 09:31:11

EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

FUCHS
43.51 CHF 1.20%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 106. Interim Announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

02.07.2024 / 09:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 106. Interim Announcement

Mannheim – July 2, 2024 – In the period from June 24, 2024, until and including June 28, 2024, 70,660 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 24,043 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
24/06/2024 292 43.36 AQEU
24/06/2024 2,587 43.31 CEUX
24/06/2024 566 43.36 TQEX
24/06/2024 8,665 43.33 XETA
25/06/2024 520 43.14 AQEU
25/06/2024 985 43.14 CEUX
25/06/2024 615 42.95 TQEX
25/06/2024 12,880 43.03 XETA
26/06/2024 667 42.85 AQEU
26/06/2024 2,048 42.88 CEUX
26/06/2024 754 42.91 TQEX
26/06/2024 18,589 42.85 XETA
27/06/2024 515 42.90 AQEU
27/06/2024 1,161 42.88 CEUX
27/06/2024 239 42.85 TQEX
27/06/2024 4,585 42.88 XETA
28/06/2024 615 42.74 AQEU
28/06/2024 1,848 42.74 CEUX
28/06/2024 374 42.72 TQEX
28/06/2024 12,155 42.76 XETA
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
24/06/2024 424 33.99 AQEU
24/06/2024 777 33.95 CEUX
24/06/2024 65 33.85 TQEX
24/06/2024 3,626 33.86 XETA
25/06/2024 386 33.50 AQEU
25/06/2024 735 33.51 CEUX
25/06/2024 88 33.50 TQEX
25/06/2024 3,791 33.52 XETA
26/06/2024 326 33.54 AQEU
26/06/2024 1,433 33.50 CEUX
26/06/2024 62 33.60 TQEX
26/06/2024 3,179 33.50 XETA
27/06/2024 384 33.50 AQEU
27/06/2024 1,401 33.50 CEUX
27/06/2024 5 33.50 TQEX
27/06/2024 2,449 33.47 XETA
28/06/2024 352 33.50 AQEU
28/06/2024 1,465 33.50 CEUX
28/06/2024 120 33.47 TQEX
28/06/2024 2,975 33.46 XETA
       

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including June 28, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,836,763 preference shares and 3,888,704 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 02/07/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


02.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1937891  02.07.2024 CET/CEST

