EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

FUCHS PETROLUB Aktie [Valor: 113115697 / ISIN: DE000A3E5D64]
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 84. Interim Announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

29.01.2024 / 14:04 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 84th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – January 29th, 2024 – In the period from January 22, 2024, until and including January 26, 2024, 40,050 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 32,302 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
22/01/2024 138 40.62 CEUX
22/01/2024 121 40.69 TQEX
22/01/2024 7,841 40.84 XETA
23/01/2024 642 40.48 AQEU
23/01/2024 1,377 40.82 CEUX
23/01/2024 335 40.68 TQEX
23/01/2024 6,316 40.82 XETA
24/01/2024 210 40.74 AQEU
24/01/2024 896 40.82 CEUX
24/01/2024 121 40.72 TQEX
24/01/2024 6,513 40.66 XETA
25/01/2024 441 41.06 AQEU
25/01/2024 326 41.05 CEUX
25/01/2024 28 40.94 TQEX
25/01/2024 7,305 40.98 XETA
26/01/2024 356 41.54 AQEU
26/01/2024 730 41.63 CEUX
26/01/2024 137 41.67 TQEX
26/01/2024 6,217 41.54 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
22/01/2024 857 33.06 AQEU
22/01/2024 1,287 33.04 CEUX
22/01/2024 4,310 33.00 XETA
23/01/2024 869 33.03 AQEU
23/01/2024 1,461 33.00 CEUX
23/01/2024 4,295 32.97 XETA
24/01/2024 838 32.90 AQEU
24/01/2024 1,454 32.89 CEUX
24/01/2024 4,061 32.93 XETA
25/01/2024 880 32.82 AQEU
25/01/2024 1,512 32.87 CEUX
25/01/2024 3,878 32.89 XETA
26/01/2024 861 33.14 AQEU
26/01/2024 1,722 33.14 CEUX
26/01/2024 4,017 33.15 XETA
       
       

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including January 26, 2024, amounts to a number of 3,122,281 preference shares and 3,098,543 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 29/1/2024

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


29.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1825271  29.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1825271&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

