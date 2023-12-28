Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
FUCHS PETROLUB Aktie [Valor: 113115697 / ISIN: DE000A3E5D64]
28.12.2023 13:18:13

EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

FUCHS PETROLUB
35.98 CHF 1.46%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 79. Interim Announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

28.12.2023 / 13:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 79th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – December 28th, 2023 – In the period from December 21, 2023, until and including December 27, 2023, 22,950 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 7,021 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022 and disclosed the expansion and extension of the share buyback programme on December 8, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
21/12/2023 374 40.12 AQEU
21/12/2023 570 40.15 CEUX
21/12/2023 237 40.38 TQEX
21/12/2023 6,469 40.29 XETA
22/12/2023 449 40.23 AQEU
22/12/2023 961 40.21 CEUX
22/12/2023 534 40.20 TQEX
22/12/2023 5,706 40.16 XETA
27/12/2023 899 40.55 AQEU
27/12/2023 1,136 40.49 CEUX
27/12/2023 210 40.52 TQEX
27/12/2023 5,405 40.52 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
21/12/2023 77 32.70 AQEU
21/12/2023 169 32.60 CEUX
21/12/2023 2,230 32.67 XETA
22/12/2023 2,476 32.69 XETA
27/12/2023 398 32.56 AQEU
27/12/2023 551 32.64 CEUX
27/12/2023 1,120 32.62 XETA
       

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including December 27, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,942,682 preference shares and 2,974,300 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 28/12/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


28.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1805217  28.12.2023 CET/CEST

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit