Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'965 0.1%  SPI 14'337 0.2%  Dow 36'107 -0.3%  DAX 16'533 0.8%  Euro 0.9443 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'453 0.9%  Gold 2'018 -0.6%  Bitcoin 38'418 4.9%  Dollar 0.8756 0.3%  Öl 77.3 -1.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Take Two622906Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343ABB1222171Lonza1384101ams24924656Tesla11448018
Top News
Diese Anlagen gehören in eine Bewerbung
November 2023: So schätzen Experten die LANXESS-Aktie ein
Autor Robert Kiyosaki kritisiert Inflationspolitik der USA - Anleger sollten in Bitcoin, Gold und Silber investieren
ABB - eine Konzerngeschichte
Julius Bär: Roche ist SMI-Verlierer des Börsenjahrs 2023
Suche...
Mit Hebel traden 0% Kommission

FUCHS PETROLUB Aktie [Valor: 113115697 / ISIN: DE000A3E5D64]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.12.2023 19:28:07

EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero FUCHS PETROLUB-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

FUCHS PETROLUB
35.98 CHF 1.46%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 75. Interim Announcement
FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

05.12.2023 / 19:28 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 75th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – December 5th, 2023 – In the period from November 27, 2023, until and including December 1, 2023, 38,250 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 12,320 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
27/11/2023 689 39.33 AQEU
27/11/2023 496 39.23 CEUX
27/11/2023 458 39.36 TQEX
27/11/2023 6,007 39.17 XETA
28/11/2023 82 39.32 AQEU
28/11/2023 1,195 39.53 CEUX
28/11/2023 110 39.46 TQEX
28/11/2023 6,263 39.49 XETA
29/11/2023 97 39.72 AQEU
29/11/2023 87 39.72 CEUX
29/11/2023 42 39.46 TQEX
29/11/2023 7,424 39.63 XETA
30/11/2023 125 39.46 AQEU
30/11/2023 404 39.30 CEUX
30/11/2023 7,121 39.21 XETA
01/12/2023 281 38.77 AQEU
01/12/2023 874 38.67 CEUX
01/12/2023 41 38.74 TQEX
01/12/2023 6,454 38.62 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
27/11/2023 639 31.49 AQEU
27/11/2023 424 31.52 CEUX
27/11/2023 1,413 31.44 XETA
28/11/2023 673 31.86 AQEU
28/11/2023 323 31.84 CEUX
28/11/2023 1,480 31.77 XETA
29/11/2023 99 31.80 CEUX
29/11/2023 2,377 31.83 XETA
30/11/2023 212 31.84 AQEU
30/11/2023 130 31.36 CEUX
30/11/2023 2,134 31.60 XETA
01/12/2023 673 31.25 AQEU
01/12/2023 294 31.39 CEUX
01/12/2023 1,449 31.21 XETA

 


The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including December 1, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,820,282 preference shares and 2,935,364 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

 

Mannheim, 05/12/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com


05.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1789991  05.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1789991&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten