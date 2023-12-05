|
05.12.2023 19:28:07
EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE
/ Share buyback 75. Interim Announcement
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback – 75th Interim Announcement
Mannheim – December 5th, 2023 – In the period from November 27, 2023, until and including December 1, 2023, 38,250 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 12,320 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.
Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:
Preference shares
Ordinary shares
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including December 1, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,820,282 preference shares and 2,935,364 ordinary shares.
The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.
Mannheim, 05/12/2023
FUCHS SE
The Executive Board
Contact
05.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FUCHS SE
|Einsteinstraße 11
|68169 Mannheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fuchs.com/gruppe
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1789991 05.12.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
|
19:28
|EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
19:28
|EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
01.12.23
|MDAX-Titel FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
30.11.23
|So schätzen die Analysten die FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ-Aktie im November 2023 ein (finanzen.net)
|
28.11.23
|Verluste in Frankfurt: MDAX sackt am Dienstagmittag ab (finanzen.ch)
|
28.11.23
|EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
28.11.23
|EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
28.11.23
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX liegt zum Start des Dienstagshandels im Minus (finanzen.ch)