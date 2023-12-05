EQS-CMS: FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS SE / Share buyback 75. Interim Announcement

FUCHS SE: Release of a capital market information



05.12.2023 / 19:28 CET/CEST

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 75th Interim Announcement

Mannheim – December 5th, 2023 – In the period from November 27, 2023, until and including December 1, 2023, 38,250 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 12,320 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 27/11/2023 689 39.33 AQEU 27/11/2023 496 39.23 CEUX 27/11/2023 458 39.36 TQEX 27/11/2023 6,007 39.17 XETA 28/11/2023 82 39.32 AQEU 28/11/2023 1,195 39.53 CEUX 28/11/2023 110 39.46 TQEX 28/11/2023 6,263 39.49 XETA 29/11/2023 97 39.72 AQEU 29/11/2023 87 39.72 CEUX 29/11/2023 42 39.46 TQEX 29/11/2023 7,424 39.63 XETA 30/11/2023 125 39.46 AQEU 30/11/2023 404 39.30 CEUX 30/11/2023 7,121 39.21 XETA 01/12/2023 281 38.77 AQEU 01/12/2023 874 38.67 CEUX 01/12/2023 41 38.74 TQEX 01/12/2023 6,454 38.62 XETA

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 27/11/2023 639 31.49 AQEU 27/11/2023 424 31.52 CEUX 27/11/2023 1,413 31.44 XETA 28/11/2023 673 31.86 AQEU 28/11/2023 323 31.84 CEUX 28/11/2023 1,480 31.77 XETA 29/11/2023 99 31.80 CEUX 29/11/2023 2,377 31.83 XETA 30/11/2023 212 31.84 AQEU 30/11/2023 130 31.36 CEUX 30/11/2023 2,134 31.60 XETA 01/12/2023 673 31.25 AQEU 01/12/2023 294 31.39 CEUX 01/12/2023 1,449 31.21 XETA



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including December 1, 2023, amounts to a number of 2,820,282 preference shares and 2,935,364 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS SE.

Mannheim, 05/12/2023

FUCHS SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com