|
19.06.2023 22:45:56
EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
/ Share buyback 51. Interim Announcement
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Share buyback 51st Interim Announcement
Mannheim June 19th, 2023 In the period from June 12, 2023, until and including June 16, 2023, 38,310 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 22,067 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.
Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:
Preference shares
Ordinary shares
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including June 16, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,914,650 preference shares and 1,982,837 ordinary shares.
The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.
Mannheim, 19/06/2023
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
The Executive Board
Contact
19.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FUCHS PETROLUB SE
|Einsteinstraße 11
|68169 Mannheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.fuchs.com/gruppe
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1660701 19.06.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
|
19.06.23
|EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
19.06.23
|EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
13.06.23
|EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
13.06.23
|EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
05.06.23
|EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
05.06.23
|EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
31.05.23
|Mai 2023: So schätzen Experten die FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
|
30.05.23
|EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
Analysen zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ
|22.05.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.05.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.05.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.04.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.04.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Add
|Baader Bank
|22.05.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.05.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.05.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.04.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.04.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Add
|Baader Bank
|03.05.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.05.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.04.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Add
|Baader Bank
|20.04.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Warburg Research
|19.04.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.03.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.10.21
|FUCHS PETROLUB Sell
|UBS AG
|04.10.21
|FUCHS PETROLUB Sell
|UBS AG
|22.05.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.04.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.04.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.03.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.03.23
|FUCHS PETROLUB Hold
|Warburg Research
Wie ist die Volatilität des Bitcoins zu deuten? Wo steht er am Ende des Jahres und welche Kryptowährungen sind ausserdem interessant?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Rino Borini, Unternehmer und Kryptoexperte im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!