EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 42nd Interim Announcement

Mannheim April 17th, 2023 In the period from April 10, 2023, until and including April 14, 2023, a number of 30,680 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 31,684 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 11/04/2023 49 37.60 AQEU 11/04/2023 70 37.58 TQEX 11/04/2023 7,551 37.49 XETR 12/04/2023 316 37.55 AQEU 12/04/2023 709 37.40 CEUX 12/04/2023 30 37.40 TQEX 12/04/2023 6,615 37.46 XETR 13/04/2023 280 37.59 AQEU 13/04/2023 425 37.48 CEUX 13/04/2023 59 37.60 TQEX 13/04/2023 6,906 37.50 XETR 14/04/2023 468 37.36 AQEU 14/04/2023 86 37.38 CEUX 14/04/2023 14 37.26 TQEX 14/04/2023 7,102 37.39 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

.(MIC Code) 11/04/2023 871 31.07 AQEU 11/04/2023 1,277 31.05 CEUX 11/04/2023 240 31.17 TQEX 11/04/2023 5,212 30.99 XETR 12/04/2023 904 31.21 AQEU 12/04/2023 1,322 31.23 CEUX 12/04/2023 337 31.29 TQEX 12/04/2023 5,237 31.22 XETR 13/04/2023 975 30.93 AQEU 13/04/2023 1,437 30.92 CEUX 13/04/2023 402 31.05 TQEX 13/04/2023 5,264 30.81 XETR 14/04/2023 1,026 30.89 AQEU 14/04/2023 1,415 30.89 CEUX 14/04/2023 414 30.85 TQEX 14/04/2023 5,351 30.90 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including April 14, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,630,900 preference shares and 1,783,998 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 17/04/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

Contact

Lutz Ackermann

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Einsteinstraße 11

68167 Mannheim

+4962138021201

lutz.ackermann@fuchs.com