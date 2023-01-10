SMI 11'123 -0.8%  SPI 14'260 -0.8%  Dow 33'518 -0.3%  DAX 14'717 -0.5%  Euro 0.9893 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'046 -0.6%  Gold 1'875 0.1%  Bitcoin 15'916 0.5%  Dollar 0.9215 0.0%  Öl 79.9 0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Bayer-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Neuer Chef von aussen gefordert - Aktivistischer US-Investor Ubben macht Druck
Adecco-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Schwacher Zwischenbericht von Robert Walters sorgt bei Adecco für Verkaufsdruck
Bison Erfahrungen: Der Krypto-Handelsplatz der Börse Stuttgart im Test
Inflation auf dem Rückzug: BlackRock bleibt gegenüber Inflationsziel der Fed dennoch vorsichtig
Uniper-Aktie gibt ab: Neuaufstellung des Vorstands - CEO und COO scheiden aus
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

FUCHS PETROLUB Aktie [Valor: 113115697 / ISIN: DE000A3E5D64]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.01.2023 12:10:21

EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

FUCHS PETROLUB
27.99 CHF -9.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Share buyback 28. Interim Announcement
FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

10.01.2023 / 12:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 28th Interim announcement

Mannheim January 10th, 2023 In the period from January 2, 2023, until and including January 6, 2023, a number of 38,350 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 29,081 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
02/01/2023 291 33.06 AQEU
02/01/2023 1,421 33.03 CEUX
02/01/2023 58 33.10 TQEX
02/01/2023 323 33.04 XETA
02/01/2023 5,577 33.03 XETR
03/01/2023 157 33.44 AQEU
03/01/2023 137 33.50 CEUX
03/01/2023 7,376 33.51 XETR
04/01/2023 239 33.64 AQEU
04/01/2023 150 33.58 TQEX
04/01/2023 7,281 33.61 XETR
05/01/2023 234 33.42 CEUX
05/01/2023 185 33.38 TQEX
05/01/2023 7,251 33.26 XETR
06/01/2023 588 33.84 AQEU
06/01/2023 290 33.24 CEUX
06/01/2023 40 33.96 TQEX
06/01/2023 6,752 33.51 XETR
       

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC Code)
02/01/2023 989 28.52 AQEU
02/01/2023 1,005 28.50 CEUX
02/01/2023 123 28.59 TQEX
02/01/2023 3,783 28.52 XETR
03/01/2023 936 28.74 AQEU
03/01/2023 999 28.82 CEUX
03/01/2023 118 28.75 TQEX
03/01/2023 3,801 28.79 XETR
04/01/2023 974 29.12 AQEU
04/01/2023 984 29.09 CEUX
04/01/2023 117 29.10 TQEX
04/01/2023 32 28.90 XETA
04/01/2023 3,567 29.11 XETR
05/01/2023 976 29.04 AQEU
05/01/2023 969 28.95 CEUX
05/01/2023 123 29.18 TQEX
05/01/2023 168 29.00 XETA
05/01/2023 3,517 28.96 XETR
06/01/2023 1,029 29.05 AQEU
06/01/2023 979 29.29 CEUX
06/01/2023 141 29.10 TQEX
06/01/2023 751 29.30 XETA
06/01/2023 3,000 29.18 XETR

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www.fuchs.com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022, until and including January 6, 2023, amounts to a number of 1,109,460 preference shares and 1,296,414 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

 

Mannheim, 10/01/2023

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

 

Contact
Lutz Ackermann
FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68167 Mannheim
+4962138021201
lutz,ackermann@fuchs,com


10.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe

 
End of News EQS News Service

1531625  10.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1531625&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu FUCHS PETROLUB SE VZ

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten