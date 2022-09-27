EQS-CMS: FUCHS PETROLUB SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ b) and para/ 3 of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 in connection with art/ 2 para/ 2 and para/ 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052

Share buyback 13th Interim announcement

Mannheim September 27, 2022 In the period from September 19, 2022 until and including September 23, 2022 a number of 61,000 preference shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D64) and 53,770 ordinary shares (ISIN: DE000A3E5D56) were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of FUCHS PETROLUB SE; on June 25, 2022, FUCHS PETROLUB SE disclosed pursuant to art/ 5 para/ 1 lit/ a) of the Regulation (EU) no/ 596/2014 and art/ 2 para/ 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no/ 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on June 27, 2022.

Preference shares and ordinary shares were acquired as follows, whereby the weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs is given with 2 decimal places:

Preference shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 19/09/2022 879 26.84 CEUX 19/09/2022 374 26.70 TQEX 19/09/2022 11,447 26.63 XETR 20/09/2022 199 26.35 AQEU 20/09/2022 1,126 26.68 CEUX 20/09/2022 10,675 26.65 XETR 21/09/2022 670 26.65 AQEU 21/09/2022 793 26.72 CEUX 21/09/2022 176 26.52 TQEX 21/09/2022 10,461 26.56 XETR 22/09/2022 265 26.43 AQEU 22/09/2022 172 26.62 CEUX 22/09/2022 1 26.58 TQEX 22/09/2022 11,562 26.52 XETR 23/09/2022 45 25.92 AQEU 23/09/2022 2 26.00 CEUX 23/09/2022 12,153 26.20 XETR

Ordinary shares

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC Code) 19/09/2022 1,359 22.70 AQEU 19/09/2022 1,343 22.72 CEUX 19/09/2022 240 22.65 TQEX 19/09/2022 7,058 22.71 XETR 20/09/2022 1,393 22.64 AQEU 20/09/2022 1,441 22.62 CEUX 20/09/2022 245 22.65 TQEX 20/09/2022 766 22.60 XETA 20/09/2022 7,105 22.67 XETR 21/09/2022 1,403 22.74 AQEU 21/09/2022 1,438 22.71 CEUX 21/09/2022 109 22.81 TQEX 21/09/2022 1,063 22.67 XETA 21/09/2022 6,407 22.77 XETR 22/09/2022 1,415 22.50 AQEU 22/09/2022 1,454 22.53 CEUX 22/09/2022 242 22.59 TQEX 22/09/2022 305 22.30 XETA 22/09/2022 7,784 22.49 XETR 23/09/2022 1,432 22.12 AQEU 23/09/2022 1,439 22.10 CEUX 23/09/2022 237 22.00 TQEX 23/09/2022 8,092 22.12 XETR

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of FUCHS PETROLUB SE at https://www/fuchs/com/group/investor-relations/about-our-stock/share-buyback//

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from June 27, 2022 until and including September 23, 2022 amounts to a number of 556,991 preference shares and 553,386 ordinary shares.

The purchase of the shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by FUCHS PETROLUB SE.

Mannheim, 27/09/2022

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

The Executive Board

