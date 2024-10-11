|
EQS-CMS: flatexDEGIRO AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: flatexDEGIRO AG
/ Share buyback - weekly report
In the period from October 7, 2024, to the end of October 11, 2024, flatexDEGIRO AG purchased a total of 178,163 shares within the scope of its ongoing share buyback program. The share buyback program was announced in the notification dated September 30, 2024, in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The following are the quantities purchased on each occasion:
The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback program since October 1, 2024, until the end of October 11, 2024, amounted to 340,883 shares.
The purchases of flatexDEGIRO AG shares were carried out by an investment bank commissioned by flatexDEGIRO AG.
Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on flatexDEGIRO AG’s website (https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/aktienrueckkaufprogramm).
About flatexDEGIRO AG
flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates one of the leading and fastest growing online brokerage platforms in Europe. Based on modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology, customers of the flatex and DEGIRO brands are offered a wide range of independent products with execution on top TIER 1 exchanges. The technological edge, high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offering for clients and set leading standards in terms of product, price and platform quality.
With around 3 million customer accounts and around 60 million securities transactions processed in 2023, flatexDEGIRO is one of the largest retail online brokers in Europe. In times of bank consolidation, low real interest rates and digitalization, flatexDEGIRO is ideally positioned for further growth.
Further information can be found at https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en.
|10.10.24
|flatexDEGIRO Outperform
|BNP PARIBAS
|04.10.24
|flatexDEGIRO Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.09.24
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.09.24
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|06.09.24
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
