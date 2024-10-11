Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
flatexDEGIRO Aktie [Valor: 34205524 / ISIN: DE000FTG1111]
11.10.2024 20:33:23

EQS-CMS: flatexDEGIRO AG: Release of a capital market information

flatexDEGIRO
12.18 CHF -29.77%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: flatexDEGIRO AG / Share buyback - weekly report
flatexDEGIRO AG: Release of a capital market information

11.10.2024 / 20:33 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from October 7, 2024, to the end of October 11, 2024, flatexDEGIRO AG purchased a total of 178,163 shares within the scope of its ongoing share buyback program. The share buyback program was announced in the notification dated September 30, 2024, in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following are the quantities purchased on each occasion:

Date No. of shares Average price in EUR
10/07/2024 32,587 13.87
10/08/2024 40,777 13.81
10/09/2024 43,572 13.78
10/10/2024 29,501 14.03
10/11/2024 31,726 14.00

The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback program since October 1, 2024, until the end of October 11, 2024, amounted to 340,883 shares.

The purchases of flatexDEGIRO AG shares were carried out by an investment bank commissioned by flatexDEGIRO AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on flatexDEGIRO AG’s website (https://flatexdegiro.com/en/investor-relations/aktienrueckkaufprogramm).

 

About flatexDEGIRO AG

flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates one of the leading and fastest growing online brokerage platforms in Europe. Based on modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology, customers of the flatex and DEGIRO brands are offered a wide range of independent products with execution on top TIER 1 exchanges. The technological edge, high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offering for clients and set leading standards in terms of product, price and platform quality.

With around 3 million customer accounts and around 60 million securities transactions processed in 2023, flatexDEGIRO is one of the largest retail online brokers in Europe. In times of bank consolidation, low real interest rates and digitalization, flatexDEGIRO is ideally positioned for further growth.

Further information can be found at https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en.

 


11.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: flatexDEGIRO AG
Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
60312 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.flatexdegiro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2007275  11.10.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2007275&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

