Fabasoft Aktie 814216 / AT0000785407
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07.09.2026 10:30:01
EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fabasoft AG
/ Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information
In the period from 31 August 2026 up to and including 4 September 2026, Fabasoft AG acquired a total of 11,423 shares:
The shares in Fabasoft AG were acquired exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by Fabasoft AG. This bank carried out the repurchase independently of and without influence by the company in accordance with the safe harbor regulations.
The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback program 2026 since 22 April 2026 up to and including 4 September 2026 thus amounts to 104,399 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Fabasoft AG website www.fabasoft.com under Investors / Corporate Actions / Share Buyback Program 2026 at https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-actions/share-buyback-program-2026.
Contact:
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)
07.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstrasse 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|LEI Code:
|391200WHND7OZEFNNL77
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2394924 07.09.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Fabasoft AG
|
10:30
|EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
10:30
|EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
31.08.26
|EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
31.08.26
|EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
24.08.26
|EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
24.08.26
|EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
17.08.26
|EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
17.08.26
|EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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