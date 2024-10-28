EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fabasoft AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information



28.10.2024 / 09:45 CET/CEST

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 11

Linz, 28 October 2024 – Fabasoft AG (AT0000785407) has been buying back its own shares via the stock exchange since 15 August 2024 as part of its share buyback program (“share buyback program 2024”) announced in the disclosure of 14 August 2024 in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit a of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 21 October 2024 up to and including 25 October 2024, Fabasoft AG acquired a total of 12,460 shares:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR 21/10/2024 1,864 14.712339 27,423.80 22/10/2024 2,525 14.869228 37,544.80 23/10/2024 2,581 15.094653 38,959.30 24/10/2024 2,708 14.915288 40,390.60 25/10/2024 2,782 15.176528 42,221.10

The shares in Fabasoft AG were acquired exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by Fabasoft AG. This bank carried out the repurchase independently of and without influence by the company in accordance with the safe harbor regulations.

The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback program 2024 since 15 August 2024 up to and including 25 October 2024 thus amounts to 66,966 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Fabasoft AG website www.fabasoft.com under Investors / Corporate Actions / Share Buyback Program 2024 at https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-actions/share-buyback-program-2024.

Contact:

Klaus Fahrnberger

Investor Relations Manager

E-Mail: ir@fabasoft.com

Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)