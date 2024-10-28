Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Fabasoft Aktie [Valor: 814216 / ISIN: AT0000785407]
28.10.2024 09:45:18

EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fabasoft AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information

28.10.2024 / 09:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 11

Linz, 28 October 2024 – Fabasoft AG (AT0000785407) has been buying back its own shares via the stock exchange since 15 August 2024 as part of its share buyback program (“share buyback program 2024”) announced in the disclosure of 14 August 2024 in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit a of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 21 October 2024 up to and including 25 October 2024, Fabasoft AG acquired a total of 12,460 shares:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR
21/10/2024 1,864 14.712339 27,423.80
22/10/2024 2,525 14.869228 37,544.80
23/10/2024 2,581 15.094653 38,959.30
24/10/2024 2,708 14.915288 40,390.60
25/10/2024 2,782 15.176528 42,221.10

The shares in Fabasoft AG were acquired exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by Fabasoft AG. This bank carried out the repurchase independently of and without influence by the company in accordance with the safe harbor regulations.

The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback program 2024 since 15 August 2024 up to and including 25 October 2024 thus amounts to 66,966 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Fabasoft AG website www.fabasoft.com under Investors / Corporate Actions / Share Buyback Program 2024 at https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-actions/share-buyback-program-2024.

 

Contact:
Klaus Fahrnberger
Investor Relations Manager
E-Mail: ir@fabasoft.com
Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0

 

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)


28.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2017207  28.10.2024 CET/CEST

