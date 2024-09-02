|
EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fabasoft AG
/ Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information
Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 3
Linz, 2 September 2024 – Fabasoft AG (AT0000785407) has been buying back its own shares via the stock exchange since 15 August 2024 as part of its share buyback program (“share buyback program 2024”) announced in the disclosure of 14 August 2024 in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit a of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In the period from 26 August 2024 up to and including 30 August 2024, Fabasoft AG acquired a total of 7,269 shares:
The shares in Fabasoft AG were acquired exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by Fabasoft AG. This bank carried out the repurchase independently of and without influence by the company in accordance with the safe harbor regulations.
The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback program 2024 since 15 August 2024 up to and including 30 August 2024 thus amounts to 14,245 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Fabasoft AG website www.fabasoft.com under Investors / Corporate Actions / Share Buyback Program 2024 at https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-actions/share-buyback-program-2024.
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)
|English
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|www.fabasoft.com
