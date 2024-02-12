Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.02.2024 08:18:09

EQS-CMS: Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information

Fabasoft
18.02 CHF -43.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Fabasoft AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information

12.02.2024 / 08:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fabasoft AG: Release of a capital market information

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Information on share buyback program – Interim Report 19

Linz, 12 February 2024 – Fabasoft AG (AT0000785407) has been buying back its own shares via the stock exchange since 4 October 2023 as part of its share buyback program announced in the disclosure of 29 September 2023 in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit a of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 5 February 2024 up to and including 9 February 2024, Fabasoft AG acquired a total of 5,962 shares:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR
05/02/2024 1,250 20.400000 25,500.00
06/02/2024 1,250 20.000000 25,000.00
07/02/2024 1,171 22.174722 25,966.60
08/02/2024 1,159 21.274374 24,657.00
09/02/2024 1,132 22.464311 25,429.60

The shares in Fabasoft AG were acquired exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by Fabasoft AG. This bank carried out the repurchase independently of and without influence by the company in accordance with the safe harbor regulations.

The total number of shares purchased under the share buyback program since 4 October 2023 up to and including 9 February 2024 thus amounts to 86,917 shares. This corresponds to a total volume (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of EUR 1,731,486.95.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Article 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Fabasoft AG website www.fabasoft.com under Investors / Corporate Actions / Share Buyback Program 2023 at https://www.fabasoft.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-actions/share-buyback-program-2023.

 

Contact:
Klaus Fahrnberger
Investor Relations Manager
E-Mail: ir@fabasoft.com
Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62 0

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)


12.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1834763  12.02.2024 CET/CEST

