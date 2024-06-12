Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’168 0.8%  SPI 16’165 0.8%  Dow 38’836 0.2%  DAX 18’631 1.4%  Euro 0.9661 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’034 1.4%  Gold 2’336 0.8%  Bitcoin 62’190 2.9%  Dollar 0.8912 -0.7%  Öl 82.3 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Kuros32581411Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Lonza1384101Apple908440Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
BlackRock und institutionelle Anleger verstärken Fokus auf Bitcoin-ETFs
Aktien von NIO, BYD, Xpeng & Co. unter Druck: Ausblick für chinesische E-Autobauer wird immer düsterer
Siegfried-Aktie im Plus: Übernahme des CDMO-Standort in den USA
Lonza-Aktie weiter schwach
Rheinmetall-Aktie leichter: Deutsche Bundeswehr stellt Grossauftrag - Verstärkte Kooperation mit Ukraine geplant
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
EVN Aktie [Valor: 428837 / ISIN: AT0000741053]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.06.2024 18:07:04

EQS-CMS: EVN AG: Other admission duties to follow

finanzen.net zero EVN-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

EVN
27.49 CHF 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: EVN AG / Publication according to § 119 (9) BörseG
EVN AG: Other admission duties to follow

12.06.2024 / 18:07 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of the planned disposal of own shares and the corresponding resolution of the Management Board

The Management Board of EVN AG ("Company") has been repeatedly authorised by the General Meeting to acquire own shares, most recently by a resolution of the General Meeting dated 21/01/2016. Based on these authorisations, the Company has acquired own shares on several occasions. Most recently, on 21/01/2016 the Management Board of the Company passed a resolution based upon the authorisation granted by the General Meeting dated 21/01/2016 to acquire own shares of the Company amounting to a volume of up to 1,000,000 shares - representing up to 0.556% of the Company's share capital - through the Vienna Stock Exchange. The corresponding buyback programme was launched on 28/01/2016 and terminated prematurely on 05/10/2016. At present, the Company holds in total 1,623,070 own shares.

The Company as the universal legal successor of NIOGAS Niederösterreichische Gaswirtschafts-Aktiengesellschaft and of Niederösterreichischen Elektrizitätswirtschafts-Aktiengesellschaft NEWAG as well as Netz Niederösterreich GmbH and EVN Wasser GmbH as affiliated companies of the Company are obligated parties under a (terminated) shop agreement, according to which a total of 505 employees of the Company, Netz Niederösterreich GmbH and EVN Wasser GmbH ("Beneficiaries") are eligible for an annual special payment ("Special Payment IX"). The Company offers Beneficiaries to be compensated for part of the Special Payment IX in shares of the Company ("Share Offering"). Specifically, the Company offers the Beneficiaries to acquire shares in the Company for the equivalent value of almost EUR 3,000, whereby 90% of the equivalent value of the shares received is set off against the Special Payment IX. Based on the average closing price of EVN shares on stock exchange trading days from week 27 to 30 (01/07/2024 till 28/07/2024), such a number of shares per beneficiary will be calculated so that the equivalent value of all shares granted remains just under EUR 3,000.

The Company intends to serve any Beneficiary claim that may result from the acceptance of the Share Offering by the transfer of own shares in the Company, while excluding the repurchase right (subscription right) of its shareholders. Reference is also made to the Management Board's report dated 29/05/2024 on the planned disposal of own shares which has been published in accordance with the applicable law and can be accessed on the Company's website under http://www.evn.at/disposal-of-own-shares.

At first, the present publication announces that the Management Board has passed a resolution with regard to the aforementioned which war agreed by the Supervisory Board with today's resolution. And second, the planned disposal of own shares to eligible employees is hereby announced as follows, with reference to the following details in accordance with section 5 para. 2 of the Publication Regulation 2018:
  1. Date of the authorisation resolution of the general meeting pursuant to section 65 para. 1 no. 8 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act: recently 21/01/2016. For the planned resale, an authorisation of the General Meeting pursuant to section 65 para. 1b last sentence of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act is not required since the Beneficiaries are exclusively employees of the Company or its affiliated companies.
  2. Date and type of publication of the resolution of the Management Board and the General Meeting: 21/06/2016 electronically in accordance with Article 119 para. 9 in conjunction with Article 119 para. 7 and Article 119 para. 10 of the Stock Exchange Act (or their predecessor provisions in the Stock Exchange Act 1989, which are in essence identical as to content).
  3. Start and probable duration of the disposal of own shares: 17/06/2024 to 26/07/2024 (in each case inclusive).
  4. Class of shares to which the disposal of own shares refers: no-par-value bearer shares with voting rights.
  5. Envisaged volume (number) of the disposal of own shares, in particular the proportion of the own shares to be sold in relation to the share capital: The final volume has not been determined and is calculated as described above. Based on the closing price of the Company's shares on 10/06/2024, this would result in a maximum volume of 51,510 shares, which corresponds to a proportion of 0.03% of the share capital.
  6. Highest and lowest realizable equivalent value per share: The equivalent value on which the transfer of the shares is based is calculated as described above and has not been determined yet.
  7. Class and purpose of the disposal of own shares, in particular whether the disposal will take place on the stock exchange and/or outside the stock exchange or whether they are intended to be used for the purposes of a stock option program: The disposal of own shares will take place OTC to employees of the Company or of affiliated companies as outlined above.
  8. Potential impact of the disposal of own shares on the listing of the Company's shares: none.
  9. Number and allocation of the stock options to be granted or that have been granted to employees, executive employees or members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of the Company: not applicable because no such options have been or will be granted.
The Company will publish all further details in connection with the disposal of the shares in accordance with Sections 6 and 7 of the Publication Regulation 2018 on the Company’s website under http://www.evn.at/disposal-of-own-shares.

Maria Enzersdorf, 12/06/2024
The Management Board                                                                                                    
 

12.06.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: EVN AG
EVN Platz
2344 Maria Enzersdorf
Austria
Internet: www.evn.at

 
End of News EQS News Service

1923579  12.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1923579&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu EVN AG (Energie-Versorgung Niederösterreich AG)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EVN AG (Energie-Versorgung Niederösterreich AG)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: McKesson, Eli Lilly & Cintas mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ McKesson
✅ Eli Lilly
✅ Cintas

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: McKesson, Eli Lilly & Cintas mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:27 Marktüberblick: Bank-Aktien unter Druck
09:20 SMI gibt erneut nach
06:16 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips gehen in Deckung
01:00 Managing Pensions in a Changed Macro Environment
11.06.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG, Volkswagen AG
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
11.06.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, UBS
11.06.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: McKesson, Eli Lilly & Cintas mit François Bloch
11.06.24 US-Wahlen: Showdown fürs Portfolio
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’681.34 19.32 7CSSMU
Short 12’970.82 13.09 0RSSMU
Short 13’475.35 8.48 SSZM8U
SMI-Kurs: 12’167.59 12.06.2024 17:30:19
Long 11’683.12 19.96 Z9UBSU
Long 11’380.00 13.80
Long 10’932.40 8.98 SSRM9U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA hat Aktiensplit vollzogen - das passierte am Montag mit der Aktie
Darum fällt der Euro gegenüber Dollar und Franken zum Wochenstart
Revision der Bilanzen von Trump Media: TMTG-Aktie reagiert auf Betrugsanklage gegen Wirtschaftsprüfer mit Kursverlust
Grössere Börsenriesen als NVIDIA: Das könnten bis 2035 die nächsten Überflieger am Markt werden
Vor Fed-Zinsentscheid am Mittwoch: Bitcoin gerät unter Druck
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
TUI-Aktie schafft Sprung in die Gewinnzone: TUI geht nach FTI-Pleite von Schnäppchen aus - Buchungszahlen steigen
UBS-Schweiz-Chefin: Fusion der UBS- und CS-Schweiz bereits im Juli möglich - Aktie dreht ins Minus
Roche-Aktie dennoch tiefer: EU-Kommission lässt Lungenkrebsmedikament Alecensa zu
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA präsentiert sich am Mittwochnachmittag stärker

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}