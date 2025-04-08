EQS-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

08.04.2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Interim report #41

In the period from 31 March 2025 to 4 April 2025, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,150 shares within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 30 May 2024 and started on 14 June 2024.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 31.03.2025 280 48.1536 13,483.00 01.04.2025 220 46.3773 10,203.00 02.04.2025 253 43.9911 11,129.75 03.04.2025 250 41.4282 10,357.05 04.04.2025 147 41.2289 6,060.65

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 14 June 2024 is 40,273.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback.

Bremen, 8 April 2025

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board