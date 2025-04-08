Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’047 -5.2%  SPI 14’786 -4.9%  Dow 37’966 -0.9%  DAX 19’790 -4.1%  Euro 0.9396 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’656 -4.6%  Gold 3’015 1.1%  Bitcoin 67’850 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8550 -0.5%  Öl 64.7 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
DSM-Firmenich-Aktie: Laetitia Pictet zur Chefjuristin ernannt
Goldpreis: 3'000-Dollar-Marke zurückerobert
Eine Innovation für verbesserten Investorenschutz
10 Fondsgesellschaften mit den stärksten Verlusten der letzten 10 Jahre
Sika-Aktie: Viertes Werk in Kasachstan eröffnet
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

08.04.2025 08:30:05

EQS-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Energiekontor
55.37 CHF 21.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

08.04.2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

 

Interim report #41

In the period from 31 March 2025 to 4 April 2025, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,150 shares within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 30 May 2024 and started on 14 June 2024.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro)  
31.03.2025 280 48.1536 13,483.00  
01.04.2025 220 46.3773 10,203.00  
02.04.2025 253 43.9911 11,129.75  
03.04.2025 250 41.4282 10,357.05  
04.04.2025 147 41.2289 6,060.65  

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 14 June 2024 is 40,273.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback.

Bremen, 8 April 2025

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board


08.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2112060  08.04.2025 CET/CEST