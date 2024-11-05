Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Energiekontor Aktie
05.11.2024 08:30:10

EQS-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Energiekontor
70.00 CHF 7.75%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

05.11.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

 

Interim report #21

In the period from 28 October 2024 to 1 November 2024, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,050 shares within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 30 May 2024 and started on 14 June 2024.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro)  
28.10.2024 220 50.4818 11,106.00  
29.10.2024 260 50.3231 13,084.00  
30.10.2024 130 49.6596 6,455.75  
31.10.2024 180 49.0056 8,821.00  
01.11.2024 260 49.1187 12,770.85  

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 14 June 2024 is 18,125.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 5 November 2024

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board


05.11.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2021803  05.11.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2021803&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

