|
05.11.2024 08:30:10
EQS-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG
/ Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Interim report #21
In the period from 28 October 2024 to 1 November 2024, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,050 shares within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 30 May 2024 and started on 14 June 2024.
The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 14 June 2024 is 18,125.
The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback
Bremen, 5 November 2024
Energiekontor AG
The Management Board
05.11.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Energiekontor AG
|Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.energiekontor.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2021803 05.11.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Energiekontor AG
|
08:30
|EQS-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
08:30
|EQS-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
04.11.24
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: SDAX notiert schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
04.11.24
|Börse Frankfurt: TecDAX schwächelt am Montagnachmittag (finanzen.ch)
|
04.11.24
|Verluste in Frankfurt: SDAX am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
04.11.24
|Freundlicher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht am Mittag Gewinne (finanzen.ch)
|
04.11.24
|Freundlicher Handel: TecDAX legt zu (finanzen.ch)
|
04.11.24
|TecDAX aktuell: TecDAX gibt zum Start des Montagshandels nach (finanzen.ch)