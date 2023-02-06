SMI 11'349 1.4%  SPI 14'649 1.3%  Dow 33'926 -0.4%  DAX 15'476 -0.2%  Euro 0.9980 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'258 0.4%  Gold 1'876 0.6%  Bitcoin 21'071 -1.0%  Dollar 0.9250 -0.2%  Öl 80.3 0.5% 
06.02.2023 08:00:11

EQS-CMS: Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Energiekontor
78.60 CHF 4.93%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

06.02.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Interim report #14

In the period from 30 January 2023 to 3 February 2023, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 950 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 20 May 2022 and published pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro)
03.02.2023 150 76.1667 11,425.01
02.02.2023 400 77.7125 31,085.00
01.02.2023 100 77.9500 7,795.00
30.01.2023 300 78.2000 23,460.00

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 13 June 2022 is 10,391.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 6 February 2023

Energiekontor AG
The Management Board


06.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1551747  06.02.2023 CET/CEST

