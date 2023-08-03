EQS-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

UNITED STATES

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On August 1, 2023, Jonathan B. Leiken, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (the Company), notified the Company that he has decided to resign to accept another senior executive position outside of the Company. Mr. Leiken expects to remain with the Company until it emerges from its bankruptcy proceedings, which is currently anticipated to occur in August 2023. Elizabeth C. (Lisa) Radigan, the Companys current Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, will succeed Mr. Leiken as part of the Companys long-term succession planning.



Item 8.01 Other Events

As previously disclosed, on June 1, 2023, the Company and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, the Debtors) filed voluntary petitions in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the U.S. Bankruptcy Court) seeking relief under chapter 11 of title 11 of the U.S. Code (the U.S. Bankruptcy Code). The cases are being jointly administered under the caption In re: Diebold Holding Company, LLC, et al. (Case No. 23-90602) (the Chapter 11 Cases). Additionally, as previously disclosed, on June 1, 2023, Diebold Nixdorf Dutch Holding B.V. (Diebold Dutch) filed a scheme of arrangement relating to certain of the Companys subsidiaries and commenced voluntary proceedings (the Dutch Scheme Proceedings) under the Dutch Act on Confirmation of Extrajudicial Plans (Wet homologatie onderhands akkoord) in the District Court of Amsterdam (the Dutch Court). In addition, as previously disclosed, on June 12, 2023, Diebold Dutch filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 15 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court seeking recognition of the Dutch Scheme Proceedings and related relief (the Chapter 15 Proceedings). The Debtors and Diebold Dutch continue to be under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

As previously disclosed, on July 13, 2023, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court entered an order confirming the Debtors Second Amended Joint Prepackaged Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization of Diebold Holding Company, LLC and its Debtor Affiliates as revised July 7, 2023 (the U.S. Plan).

On August 2, 2023, the Dutch Court entered an order sanctioning the Netherlands WHOA Plan of Diebold Nixdorf Dutch Holding B.V. and the Dutch Scheme Companies (the WHOA Plan) in the Dutch Scheme Proceedings.

The U.S. Plan and WHOA Plan will become effective when certain conditions are satisfied or waived, including, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court having entered an order in the Chapter 15 Proceedings recognizing the Dutch Scheme Proceedings and the WHOA Plan.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Current Report on Form 8-K and the exhibits hereto contain statements that are not historical information and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, projections, statements regarding the Companys expected future performance (including expected results of operations), future financial condition, anticipated operating results, strategy plans, future liquidity and financial position.

Statements can generally be identified as forward looking because they include words such as believes, anticipates, expects, intends, plans, will, estimates, potential, target, predict, project, seek, and variations thereof or could, should or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the Companys future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions regarding, among other things, the economy, its knowledge of its business, and key performance indicators that impact the Company, these forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The factors that may affect the Companys results include, among others: the participation by the Companys lenders and noteholders in the Restructuring Transactions; the ability to negotiate and execute definitive documentation with respect to the Restructuring Transactions; satisfaction of any conditions in any such documentation; the availability of alternative transactions; the impact of publicity surrounding, and risks and uncertainties relating to, the Chapter 11 Cases and Dutch Scheme Proceedings, including but not limited to, the Companys ability to obtain U.S. Bankruptcy Court approval with respect to motions in the Chapter 11 Cases and Dutch Court approval with respect to motions in the Dutch Scheme Proceedings, the effects of the Chapter 11 Cases and the Dutch Scheme Proceedings on the Company and on the interests of various constituents, U.S. Bankruptcy Court rulings in the Chapter 11 Cases and the outcome of the Chapter 11 Cases in general, Dutch Court rulings in the Dutch Scheme Proceedings and the outcome of the Dutch Scheme Proceedings in general, the length of time the Company will operate under the Chapter 11 Cases and Dutch Scheme Proceedings, risks associated with any third-party motions in the Chapter 11 Cases and Dutch Scheme Proceedings, the potential adverse effects of the Chapter 11 Cases and Dutch Scheme Proceedings on the Companys liquidity or results of operations and increased legal and other professional costs necessary to execute the Companys reorganization; the conditions to which the Debtors $1.25 billion debtor-in-possession term loan credit facility is subject and the risk that these conditions may not be satisfied for various reasons, including for reasons outside of the Companys control; whether the Company will emerge, in whole or in part, from Chapter 11 Cases and Dutch Scheme Proceedings as a going concern; the consequences of the acceleration of the Companys debt obligations; the trading price and volatility of the Companys common shares, and the trading price and volatility of the Companys indebtedness and other claims, and other factors included in the Companys filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in other documents the Company files with the SEC.

Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.

