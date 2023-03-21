|
21.03.2023 21:19:07
EQS-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Media Relations Investor Relations
Mike Jacobsen, APR Christopher Sikora
+1-330-490-4498 +1 330 280-6430
michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com christopher.sikora@dieboldnixdorf.com
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
March 21, 2023
Diebold Nixdorf confirms closing on $55 million of additional liquidity
First-in-last-out financing will facilitate near-term operating priorities; Company continues to engage in constructive and collaborative dialogue with lenders regarding longer-term capital needs
HUDSON, Ohio Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) today announced an amendment to its asset-based credit facility (ABL) to add a new $55 million first-in-last-out term loan (FILO) tranche. Additionally, Diebold Nixdorfs ABL lenders have agreed to certain other modifications and waivers to the ABL facility, allowing them to continue to work together collaboratively to develop an updated borrowing framework. The existing $250 million non-FILO ABL tranche commitments remain in place.
Diebold Nixdorf recently disclosed in its annual 10-K that, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, the company recorded $3.46 billion of revenue in 2022 and entered 2023 with a backlog of approximately $1.47 billion demonstrating strong demand for its Banking and Retail solutions, specifically ATMs and self-checkout (SCO) products. Also, the company recently released a brief financial update that shows the company is exhibiting strong performance and is on track to achieve its first quarter 2023 revenue target. ATM and SCO shipments are expected to increase in the first half of 2023 by approximately 14% and 51%, respectively, compared to the first half of last year. At this time, expected 2023 first quarter revenue of approximately $835 million would represent about 6% growth compared with the same period last year.
Octavio Marquez, Diebold Nixdorf chairman, president and chief executive officer, said: We are pleased to have secured the FILO loan to provide financing for our near-term priorities. We will continue to partner with our lenders to develop long-term improvements to our capital structure which will better support our operating model and the cycles of our business. We continue to take steps to improve our business by becoming more agile and better equipped to navigate global macroeconomic impacts. Our solution set is as robust as it ever has been, and we intend to accelerate our leadership in core areas to deliver profitable and sustainable growth.
Diebold Nixdorf is filing additional details related to the FILO in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the worlds top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.
Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are not historical information and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance.
Statements can generally be identified as forward looking because they include words such as believes, anticipates, expects, intends, plans, will, estimates, potential, target, predict, project, seek, and variations thereof or could, should or words of similar meaning. Statements that describe the companys future plans, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Although the company believes that these forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions regarding, among other things, the economy, its knowledge of its business, and key performance indicators that impact the company, these forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.
The factors that may affect the companys results include, among others:
Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
You should consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.
DN-F
###
PR_23-4091
21.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
|44236 Hudson, OH
|United States
|Internet:
|www.dieboldnixdorf.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1588623 21.03.2023 CET/CEST
