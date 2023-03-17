SMI 10'614 -1.0%  SPI 13'905 -0.8%  Dow 31'862 -1.2%  DAX 14'768 -1.3%  Euro 0.9966 1.0%  EStoxx50 4'065 -1.3%  Gold 1'989 3.6%  Bitcoin 25'621 10.0%  Dollar 0.9229 0.0%  Öl 72.5 -3.0% 
Diebold Nixdorf Aktie [Valor: 925002 / ISIN: US2536511031]
EQS-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Diebold Nixdorf
1.76 CHF -58.52%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.03.2023 / 00:03 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated released a current report on Form 8-K. The full text of this release is available on the companys website at:
https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/financials/sec-filings/sec-filings-details/default.aspx?FilingId=100117342137

18.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
44236 Hudson, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1586069  18.03.2023 CET/CEST

