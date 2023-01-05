SMI 11'057 -0.7%  SPI 14'172 -0.6%  Dow 32'930 -1.0%  DAX 14'436 -0.4%  Euro 0.9849 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3'959 -0.4%  Gold 1'834 -1.1%  Bitcoin 15'770 0.6%  Dollar 0.9360 0.7%  Öl 78.8 1.0% 
EQS-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06.01.2023 / 00:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Today, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated filed a Form 8-K containing the transactions and related material definitive agreements entered into by the Company with key financial stakeholders to support debt refinancing.  The full text of this release is available on the companys website at: https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/financials/sec-filings/sec-filings-details/default.aspx?FilingId=16301873
 

06.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
44236 Hudson, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1528941  06.01.2023 CET/CEST

