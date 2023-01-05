EQS-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

06.01.2023 / 00:10 CET/CEST

Today, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated filed a Form 8-K containing the transactions and related material definitive agreements entered into by the Company with key financial stakeholders to support debt refinancing. The full text of this release is available on the companys website at: https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/financials/sec-filings/sec-filings-details/default.aspx?FilingId=16301873

