06.01.2023
EQS-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Today, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated filed a Form 8-K containing the transactions and related material definitive agreements entered into by the Company with key financial stakeholders to support debt refinancing. The full text of this release is available on the companys website at: https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/financials/sec-filings/sec-filings-details/default.aspx?FilingId=16301873
06.01.2023
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
|50 Executive Pkwy, P.O. Box 2520
|44236 Hudson, OH
|United States
|Internet:
|www.dieboldnixdorf.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1528941 06.01.2023 CET/CEST
