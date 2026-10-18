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Deutsche Telekom Aktie 1026592 / DE0005557508

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18.10.2026 20:10:51

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

Deutsche Telekom
24.10 CHF -0.48%
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

18.10.2026 / 20:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, October 18, 2026
Share buy-back program – 10th Interim Notification
In the period from October 12, 2026 until, and including, October 16, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 6,707,740 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of August 10, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
Date Total number
of shares		 Daily weighted
average price (€)		 Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
2026-10-12 1,562,000 24.7745 38,697,769
2026-10-13 1,299,500 25.3166 32,898,922
2026-10-14 1,307,980 25.1533 32,900,013
2026-10-15 1,268,070 25.9449 32,899,949
2026-10-16 1,270,190 25.9016 32,899,953
An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework, the current share buy-back program from August 10, 2026 through, and including, October 16, 2026 amounts to 31,999,289 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

18.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com
LEI Code: 549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96

 
End of News EQS News Service

2417586  18.10.2026 CET/CEST

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