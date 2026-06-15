EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information
15.06.2026 / 23:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, June 15, 2026
Share buy-back program – 10th Interim Notification
In the period from June 8, 2026 until, and including, June 12, 2026 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,615,933 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of April 2, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2026-1100658.
|Date
|Total number
of shares
|Daily weighted
average price (€)
|Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
|08.06.2026
|327,003
|27.5728
|9,016,388
|09.06.2026
|324,610
|27.7760
|9,016,367
|10.06.2026
|319,719
|28.2009
|9,016,364
|11.06.2026
|324,087
|27.8209
|9,016,392
|12.06.2026
|320,514
|28.1310
|9,016,379
|Total
|1,615,933
|27.8984
|45,081,891
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from April 2, 2026 through, and including, June 6, 2026 amounts to 15,277,204 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
15.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
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